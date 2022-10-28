Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby

LIBBY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO