Bono's new memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," isn't just about his time and travels with U2. It's about love. "I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress," the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. "Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I'm not writing a rock'n'roll memoir, [or] an activist's memoir, I'm not just writing a sojourner's memoir, I'm trying to write a love letter to my wife."

23 HOURS AGO