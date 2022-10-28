Read full article on original website
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022. The music mogul pulled off a perfect version of The Joker from "The Dark Knight," complete with a creepy laugh. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!" In video shared...
Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson
Bono's new memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," isn't just about his time and travels with U2. It's about love. "I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress," the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. "Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I'm not writing a rock'n'roll memoir, [or] an activist's memoir, I'm not just writing a sojourner's memoir, I'm trying to write a love letter to my wife."
Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album "Midnights." The entertainer, who already became Spotify's most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
Kanye West comments on fallout from his antisemitic remarks
After a week of financial fallout following antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, Kanye West is commenting on those thoughts, as well as what he's said about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. In a rambling 16-minute video shared by WmgLab Records on YouTube Saturday and seemingly recorded...
Oprah Winfrey wants fans to know that she doesn't endorse weight loss gummies or pills
Oprah Winfrey is warning fans against falling victim to companies selling weight loss products using her name and image. On Sunday, the 68-year-old former talk show host and media mogul took to Instagram to distance herself from gummies being sold online, saying she does not endorse edible weight loss products.
Henry Cavill exits 'The Witcher' as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role
Henry Cavill is putting down his blades and moving on from "The Witcher" after three seasons as the leading man on the Netflix series. The actor confirmed that he will be stepping away from the role on his Instagram on Friday, writing, "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."
Mark Consuelos Doesn’t See His Height As A Shortcoming In New Instagram Post
Whether celebrating family and friends or taking a line from a horror movie to use as an Instagram caption, Mark Consuelos has never been known to be the unfunny guy in the room. The usual hilarious interaction between him and wife Kelly Ripa, or his fans, is never a miss on his Instagram page.
Comedian Eric André Gets Creative With Hoda Kotb Halloween Costume
As a stand-up comedian, Eric André is used to bringing humor into any situation. This Halloween presented the perfect opportunity to do so with a festive twist. For this year’s costume, André dressed as Hoda Kotb, 58-year-old co-anchor of NBC’s Today. It helps that Kotb sports...
James Corden Got Called Out Again By Keith McNally For His "Massive Lie," But It Appears This Feud Could Finally Be Over
Its been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Michael Imperioli recalls the 'Goodfellas' scene that sent him to the hospital
Michael Imperioli sat down with CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss the iconic actors he met working on the sets of "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" -- and the scene that sent him to the emergency room. Imperioli, 56, got his big break after being cast in Martin Scorsese's classic mob film...
Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit
Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel. Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened. "Hocus Pocus 2" The Sanderson Sisters are back! "Hocus Pocus 2" brings back Bette...
