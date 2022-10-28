Read full article on original website
County chooses architect for Troy Library project
Lincoln County officials and county Library staff have chosen Mosiac Architecture of Helena, Montana, to complete the preliminary architect report and feasibility study for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center (TLOC) Project. The TLOC project focuses on transforming the Troy Branch of Lincoln County Library into an expanded library and community center space, utilizing vacant space from the former Troy Volunteer Ambulance building and by pooling resources and programs from multiple community partner agencies. Project partner agencies include Zero to Five Lincoln County, Spring Up Troy, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Libby Job Service, Lincoln...
No fan of Brown for Montana Supreme Court
This fall, Montanans have a chance to turn over our Supreme Court to big business and billionaires. All we have to do is vote for their candidate, James Brown. Mr. Brown's record shows why corporations like him. He is not an accomplished lawyer nor legal scholar, but he is a well-known corporate lobbyist, political operative and advocate for "Dark Money." His support for dark money was exposed in the PBS Frontline documentary, "Big Sky, Big Money," which you can view @ https://www.pbs.orgiwgbh/frontlineiariclefdark-money-groups-donors-revealed/.com He appeared on behalf of the most notorious dark money group in recent Montana history, Western Traditions Partnership, Inc....
Justice Gustafson stands up for Libby, now it is time to support her
McGarvey Law represents many folks in Libby affected by asbestos contamination. As part of our commitment to Libby, we are writing to urge the voters of Libby to re-elect Justice Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court. The Montana Supreme Court election in November will be critical for the community of Libby, directly affecting cases for those harmed by asbestos contamination. In every case in front of the Montana Supreme Court during her time on the bench, Justice Gustafson has ruled in support of justice for the people of Libby. In Maryland Casualty Company vs. the Asbestos Claims Court, Justice Gustafson held...
Can Brown be fair to the little guy?
The election for Montana Supreme Court is between current justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney Jim Brown. Brown’s career has been as a lobbyist for big corporations. Can he be trusted to suddenly change his spots, and be fair to the little guy against a big corporation? If your land or small business is hurt in a lawsuit, look out! Brown the lobbyist has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has lots of experience as a judge. She was appointed as a judge in Billings by Republican governor Martz in 2004. She was elected to the...
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Feds taking comment on Pacific Northwest Trail plan
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington. The Forest Service wants to complete the plan by late 2023. It’s a key document that will give state, federal and tribal land managers a guide for developing the non-motorized trail throughout its entire length....
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Registration open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two three-day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises and the final exam. The Master Hunter Program is an advanced education program for hunters who want to improve and hone their knowledge and skills, build relationships with landowners to aid their wildlife management goals, and be advocates for conservation and wildlife. By creating...
