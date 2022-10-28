In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO