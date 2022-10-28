Read full article on original website
No fan of Brown for Montana Supreme Court
This fall, Montanans have a chance to turn over our Supreme Court to big business and billionaires. All we have to do is vote for their candidate, James Brown. Mr. Brown's record shows why corporations like him. He is not an accomplished lawyer nor legal scholar, but he is a well-known corporate lobbyist, political operative and advocate for "Dark Money." His support for dark money was exposed in the PBS Frontline documentary, "Big Sky, Big Money," which you can view @ https://www.pbs.orgiwgbh/frontlineiariclefdark-money-groups-donors-revealed/.com He appeared on behalf of the most notorious dark money group in recent Montana history, Western Traditions Partnership, Inc....
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Justice Gustafson stands up for Libby, now it is time to support her
McGarvey Law represents many folks in Libby affected by asbestos contamination. As part of our commitment to Libby, we are writing to urge the voters of Libby to re-elect Justice Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court. The Montana Supreme Court election in November will be critical for the community of Libby, directly affecting cases for those harmed by asbestos contamination. In every case in front of the Montana Supreme Court during her time on the bench, Justice Gustafson has ruled in support of justice for the people of Libby. In Maryland Casualty Company vs. the Asbestos Claims Court, Justice Gustafson held...
Dirty tricks from a former justice
Lawyers and judges are in positions of great power and responsibility when it comes to our justice system. For that reason, they must abide by strict but sensible codes of conduct to ensure their behavior is ethical. Unfortunately, a former justice of the Montana Supreme Court, one who as a retired judge can still be called upon to hear cases, has flagrantly broken those codes of conduct. Justice James Nelson recently wrote a widely-distributed email attacking a candidate for the Supreme Court with falsehoods and asked recipients to forward on his slander. In the email, Nelson accused Public Service Commission Chairman and...
Can Brown be fair to the little guy?
The election for Montana Supreme Court is between current justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney Jim Brown. Brown’s career has been as a lobbyist for big corporations. Can he be trusted to suddenly change his spots, and be fair to the little guy against a big corporation? If your land or small business is hurt in a lawsuit, look out! Brown the lobbyist has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has lots of experience as a judge. She was appointed as a judge in Billings by Republican governor Martz in 2004. She was elected to the...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected, despite GOP-backed recounts in key states including Arizona and Georgia confirming his 2020 victory, numerous debunkings of the most prominent conspiracy theories undergirding suspicions about the integrity of American elections, and failed lawsuits from Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election. A majority of Republican nominees in current races for...
Sen. Cuffe supports Zinke for Congress
With personal knowledge of candidates running for Congress from Western Montana, Ryan Zinke is hands down the best choice. Al Olszewski and Mary Todd, who ran against him in the Republican primary, have publicly endorsed Ryan Zinke! Liberal opposition throws mud at him. They fear the power his voice holds for natural resources, military affairs and commonsense spending. When I chaired Legislature’s Administrative Committee for Montana Consumer Counsel, I came to know Monica Tranel. I met her in meetings and received feedback from legislators and Public Service Commissioners about her, some good, some not so good. The negative was mostly on her...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Republicans plan surge of attacks on ‘woke’ investing after the midterms
The biggest U.S. financial firms are likely to face expanded scrutiny over sustainable investing practices.
President Biden sets records
To The Editor: I know Pres. Biden has set a lot of records. As I was balancing my checkbook, I got to think about a bunch of them. Decided to write a few down. *When Joe took office gas averaged $2.39/gallon. This year the highest national average was the week of June 16 at $4.99/gallon. More then double when he took office. You set a record Joe, way to go! It’s down to an average of $3.79/gallon, a little under a buck fifty a gallon more then when he took office and we’re supposed to be thankful. You see it when you buy...
Libby Planning Board to hold public hearing on growth policy update
The Libby City Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 in the City Council Chambers at City Hall at 952 E. Spruce Street in Libby. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments on the proposed City of Libby Growth Policy updates prior to the Planning Board’s adoption of the draft document and submission of the growth policy to the City Council. After consideration of the recommendations and suggestions elicited at the public hearing, the Planning Board will make a recommendation to the City Council by resolution. The draft may be viewed...
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
Biden in Florida for a final push before the midterms
US President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida Tuesday as he makes his closing pitch for next week's midterm elections that set the balance of power in Congress and state capitols. The pair are scheduled to appear together Saturday for a rally in Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested states in this cycle. gma-aue/ft/st
Bits n’ pieces from east, west and beyond
East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling: Using the tax-cuts-for-the-wealthy plan to encourage growth didn’t go well for Britain’s new prime minister, who resigned after 44 days. Investors feared the plan would worsen inflation. As well, the plan caused Britain’s financial markets to spiral, The New York Times said. Bottom up and middle out contrasted to trickle down: President Joe Biden recently compared the two political philosophies, and the results of his adoption of the former. Since he took office the nation added 10 million jobs and unemployment dropped to a 50-year...
