Read full article on original website
Related
Ague back in court on drunk driving charge
A Libby man stands accused of felony DUI after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck last month. Timothy William Ague, 62, is charged with DUI, seventh or subsequent offense, or in the alternative, operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, seventh offense. Ague, who is free on bail, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17 in Lincoln County District Court. His next court hearing is Dec. 19. A conviction on either offense could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Attorney...
Eureka man pleads guilty to meth possession
A Eureka man recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession in Lincoln County District Court. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5. The agreement also calls for a 3-year suspended sentence. According to the probable cause statement filed by Zwang, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Heintz wrote that he was asked by Probation Officer Steve Watson to help him do probation checks in the Eureka area....
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
KULR8
Multiple shots fired at a bar in Billings early Sunday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Shots were fired at a bar on Kari Ln. early Sunday morning. Billings police say they responded to the report at 4200 Kari Ln. at 12:40 am. An investigation found the suspect had fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with several people in the vicinity. The...
KULR8
Crime prevention center in Billings once again taking packages for the holidays
BILLINGS, Mont. - The holiday season is on its way and the Billings Police Crime Prevention Center is helping keep your packages from porch pirates. Starting Nov. 1, the center will be able to receive packages for the holidays. You can send purchases to:. [Your Name]. 2910 3rd Ave. N.
Albino deer found dead in Billings
Many were heartbroken to see a post appear on social media Sunday announcing the body of the doe had been found in a ravine with her head removed.
NBCMontana
Billings man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday following an investigation by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Angelo Stackhouse was found guilty of kidnapping minors, transporting a person for illegal sexual activity, drug trafficking and firearms crimes. The following...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash
An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
Legals for November, 1 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Carlie Jean Gilden, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-117 NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Carlie Jean Gilden to Carlie Jean Wood. The hearing will be on November 7, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 28, 2022 Tricia Brooks Clerk Of The District Court s/ Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 11, 18, 25 &...
Man wanted in Florida for murder arrested in Billings
A judge set bond at $500,000 after authorities noted Douglas is wanted on a homicide charge in Florida.
Phone scam involving U.S. Marshals Service hits Billings area
The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a warning to Billings area residents of a phone scam involving the federal law enforcement agency.
Vandals continuously target windows at Billings elementary school
Each shattered window costs at least $500 to fix. It’s money that comes out of the district’s pocket.
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Billings Sinclair dinosaur statue destroyed after multiple thefts
A beloved Billings landmark is in shambles after an attempted robbery. It’s left the business owner stunned, and the community angry.
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
Libby man accused of burglarizing family member's home
A Libby man is accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home earlier this year. Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and theft on Monday, Oct. 17, in Lincoln County District Court. If convicted of burglary, Burke faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in prison. According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kirk Kraft wrote in his report that he received a call on July 1 about a theft at a Collins Avenue residence. The alleged victim,...
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Sheriff detectives asking for help identifying man in photo
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted by county detectives for theft. Deputy Deklyen is looking for any information about the man in the surveillance video screenshot and the black four door vehicle pictured. If you can identify the individual in this photo,...
Unwanted prescription drugs can be taken to county Sheriff's Office
Folks wishing to drop off unwanted prescription drugs can do so Saturday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Day, which is meant to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. According to the Montana Department of Justice, the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental...
Libby man pleads not guilty to drug offenses
A Libby man pleaded not guilty on Oct. 3 to charges he possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Eric Ernest Bohn, 49, is facing two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohn entered his pleas while appearing on video from the Lincoln County Detention Center. According to charging documents filed by County Attorney Marcia Boris, Bohn is accused of the offenses on two separate occasions between late May and late September. Libby Police Officer Ian Smith wrote in a report that he was called at 12:58 p.m. on May 26 to Rosauers...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
565
Followers
783
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0