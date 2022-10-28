Read full article on original website
Sen. Cuffe supports Zinke for Congress
With personal knowledge of candidates running for Congress from Western Montana, Ryan Zinke is hands down the best choice. Al Olszewski and Mary Todd, who ran against him in the Republican primary, have publicly endorsed Ryan Zinke! Liberal opposition throws mud at him. They fear the power his voice holds for natural resources, military affairs and commonsense spending. When I chaired Legislature’s Administrative Committee for Montana Consumer Counsel, I came to know Monica Tranel. I met her in meetings and received feedback from legislators and Public Service Commissioners about her, some good, some not so good. The negative was mostly on her...
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected, despite GOP-backed recounts in key states including Arizona and Georgia confirming his 2020 victory, numerous debunkings of the most prominent conspiracy theories undergirding suspicions about the integrity of American elections, and failed lawsuits from Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election. A majority of Republican nominees in current races for...
President Biden sets records
To The Editor: I know Pres. Biden has set a lot of records. As I was balancing my checkbook, I got to think about a bunch of them. Decided to write a few down. *When Joe took office gas averaged $2.39/gallon. This year the highest national average was the week of June 16 at $4.99/gallon. More then double when he took office. You set a record Joe, way to go! It’s down to an average of $3.79/gallon, a little under a buck fifty a gallon more then when he took office and we’re supposed to be thankful. You see it when you buy...
Dirty tricks from a former justice
Lawyers and judges are in positions of great power and responsibility when it comes to our justice system. For that reason, they must abide by strict but sensible codes of conduct to ensure their behavior is ethical. Unfortunately, a former justice of the Montana Supreme Court, one who as a retired judge can still be called upon to hear cases, has flagrantly broken those codes of conduct. Justice James Nelson recently wrote a widely-distributed email attacking a candidate for the Supreme Court with falsehoods and asked recipients to forward on his slander. In the email, Nelson accused Public Service Commission Chairman and...
Can Brown be fair to the little guy?
The election for Montana Supreme Court is between current justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney Jim Brown. Brown’s career has been as a lobbyist for big corporations. Can he be trusted to suddenly change his spots, and be fair to the little guy against a big corporation? If your land or small business is hurt in a lawsuit, look out! Brown the lobbyist has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has lots of experience as a judge. She was appointed as a judge in Billings by Republican governor Martz in 2004. She was elected to the...
PSC member doesn't care for attack ads on candidate Brown
As I was getting ready for work this morning, and enjoying the usual cup of coffee, a television ad started screaming at me telling me how awful my excellent colleague James Brown is as a Public Service Commissioner and as a Montana Supreme Court candidate, all while extolling the alleged “impartiality” of activist judge Ingrid Gustafson. Troublingly, the ad directly references a well-known gas and electric company that does business in Montana. This would be a company that often has legal cases before the Montana Supreme Court and Judge Gustafson. I could not figure how a sitting judge could be running an...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
