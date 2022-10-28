Montana is a wonderful state, and it’s provided me so much over the years I can’t overstate my personal love for Montana. As a born and raised Montanan, I took for granted a lot of the things I was given growing up. I never understood how much of a luxury it was to be able to freely hunt and fish in what was basically my backyard, and how nice it was to be able to swim across most streams around my area. We used to do some debatably dumb things in those streams, like mess around next to canals and irrigation ditches, digging little forts on the bank or jumping in to try and catch fish with our hands, it was an experience that fundamentally structured a lot of my childhood. I’m just now realizing that a lot of these experiences are exclusively Montanan, and that’s thanks to rights given to us in the Montana constitution. I love our lands, and I love what they’ve given me, so I’m asking from the bottom of my heart that Montanans speak out against attacks on our constitution, and keep our state the last best place for years to come. Brandon Smith, Missoula

