Ague back in court on drunk driving charge
A Libby man stands accused of felony DUI after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck last month. Timothy William Ague, 62, is charged with DUI, seventh or subsequent offense, or in the alternative, operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, seventh offense. Ague, who is free on bail, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17 in Lincoln County District Court. His next court hearing is Dec. 19. A conviction on either offense could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Attorney...
Eureka man pleads guilty to meth possession
A Eureka man recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession in Lincoln County District Court. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5. The agreement also calls for a 3-year suspended sentence. According to the probable cause statement filed by Zwang, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Heintz wrote that he was asked by Probation Officer Steve Watson to help him do probation checks in the Eureka area....
Legals for November, 1 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court, Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Carlie Jean Gilden, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-117 NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Carlie Jean Gilden to Carlie Jean Wood. The hearing will be on November 7, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 28, 2022 Tricia Brooks Clerk Of The District Court s/ Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 11, 18, 25 &...
Montana woman accused of stealing truck pleads guilty
A woman doing time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently pleaded guilty to stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. The plea agreement calls for a 3-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility. No time would be...
Libby man pleads not guilty to drug offenses
A Libby man pleaded not guilty on Oct. 3 to charges he possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Eric Ernest Bohn, 49, is facing two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohn entered his pleas while appearing on video from the Lincoln County Detention Center. According to charging documents filed by County Attorney Marcia Boris, Bohn is accused of the offenses on two separate occasions between late May and late September. Libby Police Officer Ian Smith wrote in a report that he was called at 12:58 p.m. on May 26 to Rosauers...
EPA provides update on cleanup work at old mill site
An official with the Environmental Protection Agency recently gave Lincoln County officials an update on continued efforts to clean up the Libby Groundwater Superfund site. Andrew Schmidt, Remedial Project Manager, was at the Oct. 26 county Commissioners meeting to talk about what the EPA has been up to and its plans for cleanup work on the area on the east side of Libby, which includes the former Champion mill site. The unit is managed by the Lincoln Port Authority and Kootenai River Development Council and also has other landowners. The former lumber and plywood mill where soil and groundwater was contaminated due...
Red Ribbon Week promotes drug-free lifestyle
Outfits worn by chefs, firefighters and law enforcement were just some of the costumes worn by Libby Elementary School students were part of Red Ribbon Week. The week-long events, held Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 were part of the school’s ongoing efforts to help its students live a drug-free life. “Students signed a pledge to be drug free then the kids dressed up and we had a poster contest and costume to end the week,” school Counselor Brittany Katzer said. Each student wrote their name on red ribbons, which were tied outside on the front fence mural. Katzer explained that other community partners...
Cabinet Peaks welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Tonya Teegartin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, took over the position recently. Teegartin was born and raised in northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024. In 2015, Tonya and her...
Legals for October, 28 2022
Montana Nineteenth Judicial District Court Lincoln County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ellexa Waid Tuengel Allexa Waid Tuengel, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-107 Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ellexa Waid Tuengel to Ellexa Luani Heyman. The hearing will be on December 5, 2022 at 11:00am. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated September 15, 2022. s/ Tricia Brooks Clerk of District Court s/ Michelle Freese Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News October 28,...
Libby man accused of burglarizing family member's home
A Libby man is accused of burglarizing his sister-in-law’s home earlier this year. Kevin Paul Burke, 45, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and theft on Monday, Oct. 17, in Lincoln County District Court. If convicted of burglary, Burke faces a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison. For theft, the maximum sentence is three years in prison. According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kirk Kraft wrote in his report that he received a call on July 1 about a theft at a Collins Avenue residence. The alleged victim,...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
Libby man pleads guilty to driving drunk with infant son in vehicle
A Libby man accused of driving drunk with his infant son in the car earlier this year pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 17. Mark Allen Sweatt II, 36, pleaded to an amended charge of criminal endangerment in front of Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe. Sweatt was originally charged with felony DUI, fifth offense, or in the alternative, operating a commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.04 or greater, fifth offense, one misdemeanor count of obstruction of a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of a stop sign violation. Sweatt, who is free on bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5. According...
Troy woman accused of attempted theft
A Troy woman facing several charges was arraigned in Lincoln County District Court on Monday. Elizabeth Kathline Williams, 29, pleaded not guilty to amended charges of felony attempted theft as well as several misdemeanors, including forgery, criminal trespass to vehicles, theft and violating a protection order. Williams had appeared in court in September in front of District Court Judge Matt Cuffe, but he was replaced by retired Missoula County Judge Karen Townsend after a request by Williams’ attorney, public defender Keenan Gallagher. Williams sought to have her bail reduced at the September hearing but county prosecutors were not in favor of the request....
Troy students see how Lincoln County ballots are counted
The Lincoln County Election Department’s annual test of its ballot counter provided several Troy High School students a look at part of the process that features one of our country’s most important rights. The test, which was held on Friday, Oct. 14 in the Election Center at the county Annex Building on Mineral Avenue in Libby, included 15 test ballots from each of the 14 precincts in the county. Ballots in the test deck were all marked “TEST” in red ink. Choices were made and the ballots were hand counted so when they were run through the machine, the results could...
Libby city officials talk growth
Growth and its effects were part of a recent Libby City Council meeting. During the Oct. 3 meeting, council approved an extension for the first phase of a 20-lot residential development. Plans for the Creek View Estates subdivision include two cul de sacs, both supporting mostly single-family-home sized lots. The proposal had already been approved by the council, but after it changed ownership the timeline for the first phase had expired. Phase two will have to be approved by the council at a later date. The new owners of the subdivision are Levi and Riki Thompson. The city attached several conditions to...
Teresa M. McDonald
Teresa M. McDonald, 79, of Libby, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delta, Colorado, to August and Agnes Welch. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.
Backing Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court
I would like to recommend Justice Ingrid Gustafson for re-election to the Montana Supreme Court. She has stood up for those of us who have been affected by the asbestos contamination in Libby. I feel she represents everyday Montanans and she is endorsed by former Montana Governor Marc Racicot. Absentee ballots are out, so let’s keep Justice Gustafson on the court. Thanks, Marki Chandler, Libby
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Friends of Library book sale on Nov. 4
The Libby Friends of the Library will have its November Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the library. The theme this month is “Get Ready for the Holidays!” There is a large display of various craft books to help you get started on those holiday gift or decorating projects. There will be a table with books and items that would make nice gifts. The group welcomes the donations of any used books in good condition. Book donations may be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
