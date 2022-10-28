Read full article on original website
Related
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
NBCMontana
Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
NBCMontana
Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth
HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
Readers respond: Measure 111 carefully crafted
I strongly disagree with your position on Measure 111. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111,” Oct. 19) I’d like to respond to your claim that this measure will lead to expensive lawsuits. It is true, as mentioned in The Oregonian’s...
Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’
Just a week after the Montana Secretary of State filed complaints against three organizations that recently successfully sued her office, the state’s commissioner of political practices dismissed the trio of allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated” and “frivolous.” Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen filed the complaints last week, stating that the American Civil Liberties Union, Forward […] The post Political practices commissioner dismisses Secretary of State’s election complaints as ‘frivolous’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
Protecting the right to know in Montana Constitution
The Montana Constitution is an admirable work, and I marvel at it because, being from Colorado, not even our state constitution can compare to it. Recently, "the right to know" in the Montana Constitution has caught my eye. I want to know what my legislators are doing and how their choices behind closed doors will impact my life. How it will affect my neighbor's life, my friend's life, heyy...maybe even my dog's life. I want to be in the know, and I want to be in a room where things happen metaphorically. If these people claimed to care about us, they would be transparent with us. If they had nothing to hide, there would be no need to revise this law. This is why we should support the Montana Constitution, which has the right to know inside of it. On November 8, you should vote to protect the Montana Constitution at the Ballot Box. Makena Howard, Missoula
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected, despite GOP-backed recounts in key states including Arizona and Georgia confirming his 2020 victory, numerous debunkings of the most prominent conspiracy theories undergirding suspicions about the integrity of American elections, and failed lawsuits from Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election. A majority of Republican nominees in current races for...
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
PSC member doesn't care for attack ads on candidate Brown
As I was getting ready for work this morning, and enjoying the usual cup of coffee, a television ad started screaming at me telling me how awful my excellent colleague James Brown is as a Public Service Commissioner and as a Montana Supreme Court candidate, all while extolling the alleged “impartiality” of activist judge Ingrid Gustafson. Troublingly, the ad directly references a well-known gas and electric company that does business in Montana. This would be a company that often has legal cases before the Montana Supreme Court and Judge Gustafson. I could not figure how a sitting judge could be running an...
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The problems of one-party rule
When the Republicans swept every statewide office in the last election they were understandably and justifiably dancing on a pony keg. But with their great victory came the onus of one-party rule, in which you can’t dodge the responsibility for the conditions and problems because you and only you are in charge. With another election […] The post The problems of one-party rule appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
CMR High School teacher named Montana Business Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A teacher at CMR High School has been named Montana Business Teacher of the Year. Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) says the Montana Business Education Association named Jessica Goosen their Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year. The following is more on Goosen from GFPS:. “Jessica has...
Can Brown be fair to the little guy?
The election for Montana Supreme Court is between current justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney Jim Brown. Brown’s career has been as a lobbyist for big corporations. Can he be trusted to suddenly change his spots, and be fair to the little guy against a big corporation? If your land or small business is hurt in a lawsuit, look out! Brown the lobbyist has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has lots of experience as a judge. She was appointed as a judge in Billings by Republican governor Martz in 2004. She was elected to the...
etxview.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Montana over wolf hunting and trapping policies
Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit in state district court on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate multiple laws and provisions of the state’s constitution. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the legal complaint against the state of Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
565
Followers
783
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 1