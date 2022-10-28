Read full article on original website
Fall sports season ends for Libby, Troy squads
The fall sports season concluded for three southern Lincoln County varsity teams last week. The Libby Loggers football team finished 4-6 after a 45-6 defeat at Laurel in the first round of the state Class A playoffs. Cy Stevenson ran 17 times for 53 yards and scored the Logger’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Stevenson also caught four passes for 20 yards. Quarterback Trevor Collins was 10 of 18 passing for 99 yards with one interception. Jace DeShazer ran eight times for 21 yards and had two catches for 25 yards. The Lady Loggers volleyball team lost to Browning in a play-in match and the Troy Lady Trojans lost in the District 7B playoffs in Thompson Falls. Troy, which won two matches, fell to Mission in four sets and Eureka in three.
Larry David Farmer
Larry David Farmer passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at his home in Troy. He was born on April 6, 1961, to Arthur Larry and Ursula Ilse (Werner) Farmer in Fort Lewis/McChord Army and Air Force Base in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is survived by son, Ethan Allen Farmer and daughter, Jamie (Joe) Crews; granddaughter, Kelly Crews; brother, Jody Farmer; sisters, Cheryl Waldusky and Cathy (Cam) Foote; nieces and nephews, Gunner James, Tiffany (Sonny) Vakaloloma, Brandi Gimbel, Chance (Danielle) James, Britani (Jason) Bache, Chris (Brandy) Foote, Kody (Rachel) Foote, Makayla (Shamus) Sedler, Sabrina Foote, Michael Foote, Raul Foote, Trinity Foote and Raine...
Gary W. Zajanc
Gary W. Zajanc, 80, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Libby, Montana, to Walt and Dorothy Zajanc. Gary married Billie R. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a wonderful life together in Libby where their three girls were born and raised. Gary was an avid hunter but cat hunting was his favorite. He had a love for the outdoors where he would fish and camp. Gary made a living as a concrete finisher and was a wonderful father. He shared his passions with all of his children which was passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie R. Zajanc; his parents, Walt and Dorothy Zajanc; and niece, Gayle Lamey. His survivors include daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc; Cricket (Cain) Eaton and Samantha Wilson; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc and Gracie Kruse; sister Carolyn Peck; nephews Gary Lamey, Greg Lamey and John Reeves; and niece Scooter Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Thursday Night Pursuits continues inspirational, exciting stories
Tradition is a considerable part of hunting, but there are few more special than Libby Christian Church’s Thursday Night Pursuits. For nearly two decades the church has hosted its beloved sharing of faith and hunting and fishing stories with the community. For five Thursdays, community members are welcome to partake in the event, which ends on Nov. 17. The first, which was last week on Oct. 20, was attended by hundreds of locals. They saw a video by church parishioners Jim Regh and Bill Armstrong that featured elk of all shapes and sizes, bugling, sparring, resting and playing around an elk wallow. Then...
Libby youngster bags first buck
Libby resident Hank McAfee shows off his first buck, a 4x4 whitetail he bagged on the opening weekend.
Cabinet Peaks welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Tonya Teegartin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, took over the position recently. Teegartin was born and raised in northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024. In 2015, Tonya and her...
Red Ribbon Week promotes drug-free lifestyle
Outfits worn by chefs, firefighters and law enforcement were just some of the costumes worn by Libby Elementary School students were part of Red Ribbon Week. The week-long events, held Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 were part of the school’s ongoing efforts to help its students live a drug-free life. “Students signed a pledge to be drug free then the kids dressed up and we had a poster contest and costume to end the week,” school Counselor Brittany Katzer said. Each student wrote their name on red ribbons, which were tied outside on the front fence mural. Katzer explained that other community partners...
Libby, Troy plan for Halloween events
Whether they are tricks or treats, there are plenty of Halloween events in southern Lincoln County. Among them are the store to store event on Mineral Avenue in Libby and a Trunk or Treat in Troy. To celebrate the holiday the City of Libby will close Mineral Avenue and welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 31. The event is free to attend. The trick-or-treat store to store event is long-running and planned by the Libby Area Business Association. Initially it was started by Mark and Amber Managhan. Now, it’s been going “at least seven years, if not...
Teresa M. McDonald
Teresa M. McDonald, 79, of Libby, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delta, Colorado, to August and Agnes Welch. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.
Friends of Library book sale on Nov. 4
The Libby Friends of the Library will have its November Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the library. The theme this month is “Get Ready for the Holidays!” There is a large display of various craft books to help you get started on those holiday gift or decorating projects. There will be a table with books and items that would make nice gifts. The group welcomes the donations of any used books in good condition. Book donations may be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
Robert Wesley Porter, Sr.
It is with deep sadness the children of Commander Robert Wesley Porter, a retired Naval aviator, announce the death of our hero, who slipped the surly bonds of earth on Sept. 24, 2022, of natural causes. He died at his home in Libby, Montana, in view of the Cabinet Mountains and Kootenai River he loved, with family by his side. Our dad was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on March 20, 1934, and began flying at the age of 14, crop dusting nearby fields. He knew he wanted to make flying a career and to serve his country, joining the...
County chooses architect for Troy Library project
Lincoln County officials and county Library staff have chosen Mosiac Architecture of Helena, Montana, to complete the preliminary architect report and feasibility study for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center (TLOC) Project. The TLOC project focuses on transforming the Troy Branch of Lincoln County Library into an expanded library and community center space, utilizing vacant space from the former Troy Volunteer Ambulance building and by pooling resources and programs from multiple community partner agencies. Project partner agencies include Zero to Five Lincoln County, Spring Up Troy, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Libby Job Service, Lincoln...
Rain, snow on tap for opening weekend of hunting season
As if on cue for the beginning of hunting season, a cold front is expected to bring rain and snow into Northwest Montana this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the front is going to move through on Saturday causing widespread precipitation with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Precipitation appears to linger over north central Idaho into northwest Montana Saturday night as the precipitation transitions over to snow for most locations with accumulating snow expected on higher elevation roadways. There could be a foot of snow in the mountains. A second system is anticipated for Monday into Tuesday causing more widespread precipitation with more impactful snow. Weather officials expect temperatures to be 20 to 25 degrees colder than last week. In Lincoln County, forecasters are predicting between one inch and three inches in Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn and Eureka areas from Saturday through Sunday. Sunday night, snow is expected down to 4,200 feet, dropping to 3,200 feet after midnight. Tuesday, forecasters are saying the snow level could be at 2,500 feet, rising to 3,700 feet in the afternoon.
James Marion Orr
James Marion Orr, 92, formerly of Libby, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. He was born May 29, 1930, to James M. and Anna (Porter) Orr, in McGinnis Meadows, Montana. Due to rain and high waters that washed out the bridge to town, the doctor’s arrival was delayed until May 31. Marion attended a one-room schoolhouse in the Meadows through the eighth grade. He moved into Libby, Montana, to finish schooling, graduating from Libby High School in 1948. This was an answer to his mother’s request, as none of his seven older siblings had...
Libby Elementary School students learn about bullying
Bullying among school-age children can cause effects that last well into adulthood and result in various negative outcomes, including physical injury, depression, dropping out of school and even death. With an eye toward reducing bullying behavior, in October, Libby Elementary School students in grades kindergarten through sixth have participated in classes designed to reduce bullying behavior using the Second Step Bully Prevention curriculum. “While we may never be able to completely eliminate bullying we can build the expectation that mean and disrespectful words and actions are not just a normal part of life but are harmful and unacceptable at our school,” said...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Libby resident wants county to say there is no election fraud in Montana
Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
