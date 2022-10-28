Read full article on original website
Eureka woman says Zinke is too corrupt for Montana
It’s up to all of us to to demand decency and integrity from our public servants in Montana. We shouldn’t vote for someone as inept and corrupt as Ryan Zinke just because he has a ‘R ‘after his name. It’s only been three years since he resigned from the Interior Department amid a series of ethics scandals and federal investigations — does he think Montanans forget, or that we are too dumb to know? I find it truly audacious that someone with this history of corruption would turn around after being basically fired from Trump’s cabinet and run for office in Montana...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Libby resident wants county to say there is no election fraud in Montana
Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby
Protecting the right to know in Montana Constitution
The Montana Constitution is an admirable work, and I marvel at it because, being from Colorado, not even our state constitution can compare to it. Recently, "the right to know" in the Montana Constitution has caught my eye. I want to know what my legislators are doing and how their choices behind closed doors will impact my life. How it will affect my neighbor's life, my friend's life, heyy...maybe even my dog's life. I want to be in the know, and I want to be in a room where things happen metaphorically. If these people claimed to care about us, they would be transparent with us. If they had nothing to hide, there would be no need to revise this law. This is why we should support the Montana Constitution, which has the right to know inside of it. On November 8, you should vote to protect the Montana Constitution at the Ballot Box. Makena Howard, Missoula
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Can Brown be fair to the little guy?
The election for Montana Supreme Court is between current justice Ingrid Gustafson and attorney Jim Brown. Brown’s career has been as a lobbyist for big corporations. Can he be trusted to suddenly change his spots, and be fair to the little guy against a big corporation? If your land or small business is hurt in a lawsuit, look out! Brown the lobbyist has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has lots of experience as a judge. She was appointed as a judge in Billings by Republican governor Martz in 2004. She was elected to the...
State Representative says vote "Yes" on LR 131
During a legislative session, there are over a thousand bills, amendments and motions a single legislator will vote on over a course of four months. It's our job to accurately represent you, the people of Montana with each vote. However, our Montana Constitution provides for another way for the people’s voice to be heard. That is through a ballot initiative. There are times an issue of such great importance arises that the people should weigh in directly. LR 131, “Adopting The Born-Alive Infant Protection Act” is one of those issues. This referendum will be on your ballot this November and...
PSC member doesn't care for attack ads on candidate Brown
As I was getting ready for work this morning, and enjoying the usual cup of coffee, a television ad started screaming at me telling me how awful my excellent colleague James Brown is as a Public Service Commissioner and as a Montana Supreme Court candidate, all while extolling the alleged “impartiality” of activist judge Ingrid Gustafson. Troublingly, the ad directly references a well-known gas and electric company that does business in Montana. This would be a company that often has legal cases before the Montana Supreme Court and Judge Gustafson. I could not figure how a sitting judge could be running an...
Feds taking comment on Pacific Northwest Trail plan
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington. The Forest Service wants to complete the plan by late 2023. It’s a key document that will give state, federal and tribal land managers a guide for developing the non-motorized trail throughout its entire length....
Backing Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court
I would like to recommend Justice Ingrid Gustafson for re-election to the Montana Supreme Court. She has stood up for those of us who have been affected by the asbestos contamination in Libby. I feel she represents everyday Montanans and she is endorsed by former Montana Governor Marc Racicot. Absentee ballots are out, so let’s keep Justice Gustafson on the court. Thanks, Marki Chandler, Libby
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected, despite GOP-backed recounts in key states including Arizona and Georgia confirming his 2020 victory, numerous debunkings of the most prominent conspiracy theories undergirding suspicions about the integrity of American elections, and failed lawsuits from Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election. A majority of Republican nominees in current races for...
Montana doctor says vote no on LR 131
I am a doctor training at the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana to become a rural family physician. I am also the mother to my giggling 6-month-old son, Theodore. The journey to my baby was long and painful, starting with a five-week miscarriage, then a 13-week “missed miscarriage.” At our second routine ultrasound, I was told, “I am so sorry; there is no heartbeat.” We had made it through the first trimester, but for some still-unknown reason, our tiny boy had died. When I decided I wanted the chance to hold him, rather than have him removed through surgery, my...
Registration open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two three-day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises and the final exam. The Master Hunter Program is an advanced education program for hunters who want to improve and hone their knowledge and skills, build relationships with landowners to aid their wildlife management goals, and be advocates for conservation and wildlife. By creating...
Landowner, hunter relationships critical to access
In Montana, good relationships between hunters and landowners are integral to our opportunities, lead to proper wildlife management and ensure that our hunting traditions continue. Landowners play an important role in sustaining healthy wildlife populations, contributing to our economy and communities by creating jobs, and providing valuable habitat and treasured open spaces. But the relationship between hunters and landowners can start to fray when just a few hunters abuse the privilege of hunting on private land. To promote the importance of hunter ethics and improved hunter behavior, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is partnering with other conservation and agriculture organizations to “protect the...
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Online information available for hunters on bear safety
Human-bear conflicts increase in fall as bears gorge in preparation for hibernation and people take to the woods for archery and rifle hunting seasons. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting a virtual bear safety event focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology, conflict prevention, responding to bear encounters, handling carcasses in bear country, and how to use bear spray. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Virtual presentations are free and open to anyone. To attend the virtual training on Oct. 24, click here: mt-gov.zoom.us/j/81115473564?pwd=dWFOMW5VRTBXR21yN2ZUYm55VmhiQT09 If you are interested...
Justice Gustafson stands up for Libby, now it is time to support her
McGarvey Law represents many folks in Libby affected by asbestos contamination. As part of our commitment to Libby, we are writing to urge the voters of Libby to re-elect Justice Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court. The Montana Supreme Court election in November will be critical for the community of Libby, directly affecting cases for those harmed by asbestos contamination. In every case in front of the Montana Supreme Court during her time on the bench, Justice Gustafson has ruled in support of justice for the people of Libby. In Maryland Casualty Company vs. the Asbestos Claims Court, Justice Gustafson held...
Rain, snow on tap for opening weekend of hunting season
As if on cue for the beginning of hunting season, a cold front is expected to bring rain and snow into Northwest Montana this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the front is going to move through on Saturday causing widespread precipitation with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Precipitation appears to linger over north central Idaho into northwest Montana Saturday night as the precipitation transitions over to snow for most locations with accumulating snow expected on higher elevation roadways. There could be a foot of snow in the mountains. A second system is anticipated for Monday into Tuesday causing more widespread precipitation with more impactful snow. Weather officials expect temperatures to be 20 to 25 degrees colder than last week. In Lincoln County, forecasters are predicting between one inch and three inches in Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn and Eureka areas from Saturday through Sunday. Sunday night, snow is expected down to 4,200 feet, dropping to 3,200 feet after midnight. Tuesday, forecasters are saying the snow level could be at 2,500 feet, rising to 3,700 feet in the afternoon.
Montana Supreme Court rejects accused killer's bail reduction request
An accused killer’s latest attempt to have his $25 million bail lowered has been rejected by the Montana Supreme Court. The justices unanimously ruled on Oct. 4 against the request by sixty-three-year-old Garry Douglas Seaman, a Kalispell attorney charged in the shooting death of James Preston Freeman and the wounding of his former, long-time domestic partner at the Alexander Creek Campground near Libby Dam on May 23. Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe set the bail amount on May 31 after Seaman was accused of using a shotgun in both shootings. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of deliberate homicide and...
Successful hunters can submit samples for CWD testing
For the first time, hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone in Montana can submit a sample for testing. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks held two clinics last month in Libby and Kalispell for hunters who wanted to learn how to remove the lymph nodes of deer or elk and submit the sample for testing. FWP Information and Education Program Manager Dillon Tabish said the agency will offer more clinics in the future if there is enough interest. For now, hunters wishing to have harvested deer, elk and moose tested can submit samples themselves, visit...
