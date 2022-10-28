Read full article on original website
Related
No fan of Brown for Montana Supreme Court
This fall, Montanans have a chance to turn over our Supreme Court to big business and billionaires. All we have to do is vote for their candidate, James Brown. Mr. Brown's record shows why corporations like him. He is not an accomplished lawyer nor legal scholar, but he is a well-known corporate lobbyist, political operative and advocate for "Dark Money." His support for dark money was exposed in the PBS Frontline documentary, "Big Sky, Big Money," which you can view @ https://www.pbs.orgiwgbh/frontlineiariclefdark-money-groups-donors-revealed/.com He appeared on behalf of the most notorious dark money group in recent Montana history, Western Traditions Partnership, Inc....
Dirty tricks from a former justice
Lawyers and judges are in positions of great power and responsibility when it comes to our justice system. For that reason, they must abide by strict but sensible codes of conduct to ensure their behavior is ethical. Unfortunately, a former justice of the Montana Supreme Court, one who as a retired judge can still be called upon to hear cases, has flagrantly broken those codes of conduct. Justice James Nelson recently wrote a widely-distributed email attacking a candidate for the Supreme Court with falsehoods and asked recipients to forward on his slander. In the email, Nelson accused Public Service Commission Chairman and...
Justice Gustafson stands up for Libby, now it is time to support her
McGarvey Law represents many folks in Libby affected by asbestos contamination. As part of our commitment to Libby, we are writing to urge the voters of Libby to re-elect Justice Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court. The Montana Supreme Court election in November will be critical for the community of Libby, directly affecting cases for those harmed by asbestos contamination. In every case in front of the Montana Supreme Court during her time on the bench, Justice Gustafson has ruled in support of justice for the people of Libby. In Maryland Casualty Company vs. the Asbestos Claims Court, Justice Gustafson held...
Libby resident supports Gustafson for state Supreme Court
In November, it is critical that we re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court and reject James Brown. Never having served as a judge, Brown lacks the experience necessary to serve on the Montana Supreme Court Justice Gustafson, on the other hand, brings years of experience to the Court, having served 14 years as a District Court Judge in Yellowstone County and as Montana Supreme Court Justice for five years. Justice Gustafson has proven time and again that she will follow the rule of law and make unbiased, prompt decisions. Importantly, Justice Gustafson possesses a fundamental understanding of Montanans beyond simply the ability to apply law. Justice Gustafson grew up in Montana and has represented regular people in private practice including ranchers, farmers, teachers, firefighters and more. Justice Gustafson understands that the cases before the Court are of great significance to the daily lives of Montana, including those from Libby. That is why this November, I will be voting for Justice Ingrid Gustafson and I urge others to do so as well. Thank you, Kelly L. O'Brien, Libby
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Sen. Cuffe supports Zinke for Congress
With personal knowledge of candidates running for Congress from Western Montana, Ryan Zinke is hands down the best choice. Al Olszewski and Mary Todd, who ran against him in the Republican primary, have publicly endorsed Ryan Zinke! Liberal opposition throws mud at him. They fear the power his voice holds for natural resources, military affairs and commonsense spending. When I chaired Legislature’s Administrative Committee for Montana Consumer Counsel, I came to know Monica Tranel. I met her in meetings and received feedback from legislators and Public Service Commissioners about her, some good, some not so good. The negative was mostly on her...
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected, despite GOP-backed recounts in key states including Arizona and Georgia confirming his 2020 victory, numerous debunkings of the most prominent conspiracy theories undergirding suspicions about the integrity of American elections, and failed lawsuits from Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the election. A majority of Republican nominees in current races for...
President Biden sets records
To The Editor: I know Pres. Biden has set a lot of records. As I was balancing my checkbook, I got to think about a bunch of them. Decided to write a few down. *When Joe took office gas averaged $2.39/gallon. This year the highest national average was the week of June 16 at $4.99/gallon. More then double when he took office. You set a record Joe, way to go! It’s down to an average of $3.79/gallon, a little under a buck fifty a gallon more then when he took office and we’re supposed to be thankful. You see it when you buy...
Registration open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two three-day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises and the final exam. The Master Hunter Program is an advanced education program for hunters who want to improve and hone their knowledge and skills, build relationships with landowners to aid their wildlife management goals, and be advocates for conservation and wildlife. By creating...
Mark Meadows lawsuit fighting Jan. 6 subpoenas tossed by federal judge
A federal judge has dismissed former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows's lawsuits against the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee.
Feds taking comment on Pacific Northwest Trail plan
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington. The Forest Service wants to complete the plan by late 2023. It’s a key document that will give state, federal and tribal land managers a guide for developing the non-motorized trail throughout its entire length....
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
565
Followers
783
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0