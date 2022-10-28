Read full article on original website
Cabinet Peaks welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Tonya Teegartin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, took over the position recently. Teegartin was born and raised in northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024. In 2015, Tonya and her...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Larry David Farmer
Larry David Farmer passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at his home in Troy. He was born on April 6, 1961, to Arthur Larry and Ursula Ilse (Werner) Farmer in Fort Lewis/McChord Army and Air Force Base in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is survived by son, Ethan Allen Farmer and daughter, Jamie (Joe) Crews; granddaughter, Kelly Crews; brother, Jody Farmer; sisters, Cheryl Waldusky and Cathy (Cam) Foote; nieces and nephews, Gunner James, Tiffany (Sonny) Vakaloloma, Brandi Gimbel, Chance (Danielle) James, Britani (Jason) Bache, Chris (Brandy) Foote, Kody (Rachel) Foote, Makayla (Shamus) Sedler, Sabrina Foote, Michael Foote, Raul Foote, Trinity Foote and Raine...
Troy man prefers Gustafson for state's high court
In the race for Montana Supreme Court Justice, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the most qualified to protect our rights and enforce the rule of law even-handedly. I know that if re-elected, she will continue to apply the rule of law and stand up for those affected by asbestos contamination in Libby. I admire Justice Gustafson’s commitment to the integrity of an impartial court and her judicial experience in interpreting and protecting the Montana Constitution. Justice Ingrid Gustafson is not a politician, and has never been one. Her conservative adherence to the rule of law is proven by the fact that over 90% of her opinions were joined by every justice on the court. When casting your ballot, I urge you to vote for the experienced, nonpartisan candidate. Please join me in voting for Justice Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court Justice. Charles Runyan, Troy
Thursday Night Pursuits continues inspirational, exciting stories
Tradition is a considerable part of hunting, but there are few more special than Libby Christian Church’s Thursday Night Pursuits. For nearly two decades the church has hosted its beloved sharing of faith and hunting and fishing stories with the community. For five Thursdays, community members are welcome to partake in the event, which ends on Nov. 17. The first, which was last week on Oct. 20, was attended by hundreds of locals. They saw a video by church parishioners Jim Regh and Bill Armstrong that featured elk of all shapes and sizes, bugling, sparring, resting and playing around an elk wallow. Then...
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Robert Wesley Porter, Sr.
It is with deep sadness the children of Commander Robert Wesley Porter, a retired Naval aviator, announce the death of our hero, who slipped the surly bonds of earth on Sept. 24, 2022, of natural causes. He died at his home in Libby, Montana, in view of the Cabinet Mountains and Kootenai River he loved, with family by his side. Our dad was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on March 20, 1934, and began flying at the age of 14, crop dusting nearby fields. He knew he wanted to make flying a career and to serve his country, joining the...
Ague back in court on drunk driving charge
A Libby man stands accused of felony DUI after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck last month. Timothy William Ague, 62, is charged with DUI, seventh or subsequent offense, or in the alternative, operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, seventh offense. Ague, who is free on bail, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17 in Lincoln County District Court. His next court hearing is Dec. 19. A conviction on either offense could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Attorney...
Friends of Library book sale on Nov. 4
The Libby Friends of the Library will have its November Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the library. The theme this month is “Get Ready for the Holidays!” There is a large display of various craft books to help you get started on those holiday gift or decorating projects. There will be a table with books and items that would make nice gifts. The group welcomes the donations of any used books in good condition. Book donations may be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
EPA provides update on cleanup work at old mill site
An official with the Environmental Protection Agency recently gave Lincoln County officials an update on continued efforts to clean up the Libby Groundwater Superfund site. Andrew Schmidt, Remedial Project Manager, was at the Oct. 26 county Commissioners meeting to talk about what the EPA has been up to and its plans for cleanup work on the area on the east side of Libby, which includes the former Champion mill site. The unit is managed by the Lincoln Port Authority and Kootenai River Development Council and also has other landowners. The former lumber and plywood mill where soil and groundwater was contaminated due...
Gary W. Zajanc
Gary W. Zajanc, 80, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Libby, Montana, to Walt and Dorothy Zajanc. Gary married Billie R. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a wonderful life together in Libby where their three girls were born and raised. Gary was an avid hunter but cat hunting was his favorite. He had a love for the outdoors where he would fish and camp. Gary made a living as a concrete finisher and was a wonderful father. He shared his passions with all of his children which was passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie R. Zajanc; his parents, Walt and Dorothy Zajanc; and niece, Gayle Lamey. His survivors include daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc; Cricket (Cain) Eaton and Samantha Wilson; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc and Gracie Kruse; sister Carolyn Peck; nephews Gary Lamey, Greg Lamey and John Reeves; and niece Scooter Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Fall sports season ends for Libby, Troy squads
The fall sports season concluded for three southern Lincoln County varsity teams last week. The Libby Loggers football team finished 4-6 after a 45-6 defeat at Laurel in the first round of the state Class A playoffs. Cy Stevenson ran 17 times for 53 yards and scored the Logger’s lone touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Stevenson also caught four passes for 20 yards. Quarterback Trevor Collins was 10 of 18 passing for 99 yards with one interception. Jace DeShazer ran eight times for 21 yards and had two catches for 25 yards. The Lady Loggers volleyball team lost to Browning in a play-in match and the Troy Lady Trojans lost in the District 7B playoffs in Thompson Falls. Troy, which won two matches, fell to Mission in four sets and Eureka in three.
Montana woman accused of stealing truck pleads guilty
A woman doing time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently pleaded guilty to stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. The plea agreement calls for a 3-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility. No time would be...
IDFG: Snapping turtles pose problem in area
DOVER — Snapping turtles have settled in Dover, or at least that is what he keeps hearing from Dover residents, when Casey McCormack of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game goes out to look for them. McCormack told the Lakes Commission at their quarterly meeting Wednesday about the...
Backing Gustafson for Montana Supreme Court
I would like to recommend Justice Ingrid Gustafson for re-election to the Montana Supreme Court. She has stood up for those of us who have been affected by the asbestos contamination in Libby. I feel she represents everyday Montanans and she is endorsed by former Montana Governor Marc Racicot. Absentee ballots are out, so let’s keep Justice Gustafson on the court. Thanks, Marki Chandler, Libby
Libby, Troy plan for Halloween events
Whether they are tricks or treats, there are plenty of Halloween events in southern Lincoln County. Among them are the store to store event on Mineral Avenue in Libby and a Trunk or Treat in Troy. To celebrate the holiday the City of Libby will close Mineral Avenue and welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 31. The event is free to attend. The trick-or-treat store to store event is long-running and planned by the Libby Area Business Association. Initially it was started by Mark and Amber Managhan. Now, it’s been going “at least seven years, if not...
Libby youngster bags first buck
Libby resident Hank McAfee shows off his first buck, a 4x4 whitetail he bagged on the opening weekend.
