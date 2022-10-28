Gary W. Zajanc, 80, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Libby, Montana, to Walt and Dorothy Zajanc. Gary married Billie R. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a wonderful life together in Libby where their three girls were born and raised. Gary was an avid hunter but cat hunting was his favorite. He had a love for the outdoors where he would fish and camp. Gary made a living as a concrete finisher and was a wonderful father. He shared his passions with all of his children which was passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie R. Zajanc; his parents, Walt and Dorothy Zajanc; and niece, Gayle Lamey. His survivors include daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc; Cricket (Cain) Eaton and Samantha Wilson; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc and Gracie Kruse; sister Carolyn Peck; nephews Gary Lamey, Greg Lamey and John Reeves; and niece Scooter Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.

LIBBY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO