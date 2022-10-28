Read full article on original website
discoveringmontana.com
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch, Libby
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch is located in Northwest Montana’s picturesque town of Libby. This authentic working cattle ranch is set in a wide-open meadow at elevations of more than 3,000 feet surrounded by forested mountain terrain. Originally homesteaded in the 1890s, the ranch today still contains certain...
Friends of Library book sale on Nov. 4
The Libby Friends of the Library will have its November Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Book Sale Room downstairs at the library. The theme this month is “Get Ready for the Holidays!” There is a large display of various craft books to help you get started on those holiday gift or decorating projects. There will be a table with books and items that would make nice gifts. The group welcomes the donations of any used books in good condition. Book donations may be dropped off at the library during regular hours.
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Snapping turtles pose problem in area
DOVER — Snapping turtles have settled in Dover, or at least that is what he keeps hearing from Dover residents, when Casey McCormack of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game goes out to look for them. McCormack told the Lakes Commission at their quarterly meeting Wednesday about the...
Thursday Night Pursuits continues inspirational, exciting stories
Tradition is a considerable part of hunting, but there are few more special than Libby Christian Church’s Thursday Night Pursuits. For nearly two decades the church has hosted its beloved sharing of faith and hunting and fishing stories with the community. For five Thursdays, community members are welcome to partake in the event, which ends on Nov. 17. The first, which was last week on Oct. 20, was attended by hundreds of locals. They saw a video by church parishioners Jim Regh and Bill Armstrong that featured elk of all shapes and sizes, bugling, sparring, resting and playing around an elk wallow. Then...
Libby, Troy plan for Halloween events
Whether they are tricks or treats, there are plenty of Halloween events in southern Lincoln County. Among them are the store to store event on Mineral Avenue in Libby and a Trunk or Treat in Troy. To celebrate the holiday the City of Libby will close Mineral Avenue and welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Monday, Oct. 31. The event is free to attend. The trick-or-treat store to store event is long-running and planned by the Libby Area Business Association. Initially it was started by Mark and Amber Managhan. Now, it’s been going “at least seven years, if not...
Larry David Farmer
Larry David Farmer passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at his home in Troy. He was born on April 6, 1961, to Arthur Larry and Ursula Ilse (Werner) Farmer in Fort Lewis/McChord Army and Air Force Base in Fort Lewis, Washington. He is survived by son, Ethan Allen Farmer and daughter, Jamie (Joe) Crews; granddaughter, Kelly Crews; brother, Jody Farmer; sisters, Cheryl Waldusky and Cathy (Cam) Foote; nieces and nephews, Gunner James, Tiffany (Sonny) Vakaloloma, Brandi Gimbel, Chance (Danielle) James, Britani (Jason) Bache, Chris (Brandy) Foote, Kody (Rachel) Foote, Makayla (Shamus) Sedler, Sabrina Foote, Michael Foote, Raul Foote, Trinity Foote and Raine...
Teresa M. McDonald
Teresa M. McDonald, 79, of Libby, Montana, passed away Oct. 17, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Dec. 8, 1942, in Delta, Colorado, to August and Agnes Welch. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby, Montana.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
406mtsports.com
State A girls soccer: Lauren Dull's moment lifts Billings Central to record 10th crown
WHITEFISH — For Lauren Dull, the greatest feeling of her young life came when she buried a 15-yard shot in the back of the net to give Billings Central a single-goal lead over Whitefish late in the Class A state girls soccer championship on a gray Saturday afternoon. That...
Cabinet Peaks welcomes new Chief Nursing Officer
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center has a new Chief Nursing Officer. Tonya Teegartin, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, took over the position recently. Teegartin was born and raised in northeast Indiana. She received her Associate of Science in Nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She continued her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, as well as her Master of Business Administration in Healthcare. Presently, Tonya is attending Regis College online to receive her Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner-Doctorate on Nurse Practitioner with an anticipated graduation in 2024. In 2015, Tonya and her...
Red Ribbon Week promotes drug-free lifestyle
Outfits worn by chefs, firefighters and law enforcement were just some of the costumes worn by Libby Elementary School students were part of Red Ribbon Week. The week-long events, held Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 were part of the school’s ongoing efforts to help its students live a drug-free life. “Students signed a pledge to be drug free then the kids dressed up and we had a poster contest and costume to end the week,” school Counselor Brittany Katzer said. Each student wrote their name on red ribbons, which were tied outside on the front fence mural. Katzer explained that other community partners...
Gary W. Zajanc
Gary W. Zajanc, 80, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at his home in Libby. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Libby, Montana, to Walt and Dorothy Zajanc. Gary married Billie R. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a wonderful life together in Libby where their three girls were born and raised. Gary was an avid hunter but cat hunting was his favorite. He had a love for the outdoors where he would fish and camp. Gary made a living as a concrete finisher and was a wonderful father. He shared his passions with all of his children which was passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie R. Zajanc; his parents, Walt and Dorothy Zajanc; and niece, Gayle Lamey. His survivors include daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc; Cricket (Cain) Eaton and Samantha Wilson; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc and Gracie Kruse; sister Carolyn Peck; nephews Gary Lamey, Greg Lamey and John Reeves; and niece Scooter Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements were under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.schnackenbergfh.com.
EPA provides update on cleanup work at old mill site
An official with the Environmental Protection Agency recently gave Lincoln County officials an update on continued efforts to clean up the Libby Groundwater Superfund site. Andrew Schmidt, Remedial Project Manager, was at the Oct. 26 county Commissioners meeting to talk about what the EPA has been up to and its plans for cleanup work on the area on the east side of Libby, which includes the former Champion mill site. The unit is managed by the Lincoln Port Authority and Kootenai River Development Council and also has other landowners. The former lumber and plywood mill where soil and groundwater was contaminated due...
Fortine woman supports Brown, Rice for state Supreme Court
I am so shocked, and yet when I remember my own journey waking up to politics within Lincoln County… I’m not so shocked anymore. I remember all the recent political races; I had no idea who to vote for. I never knew who was running for our MT Supreme Court positions, for instance. Lately, I’ve been canvassing for the GOP. That means I walked and knocked door-to-door with a partner and we interviewed people about how they intend to vote. Whenever we asked them if they were following the MT Supreme Court race involving James Brown and Jim Rice as the conservative...
Ague back in court on drunk driving charge
A Libby man stands accused of felony DUI after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup truck last month. Timothy William Ague, 62, is charged with DUI, seventh or subsequent offense, or in the alternative, operating with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater, seventh offense. Ague, who is free on bail, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 17 in Lincoln County District Court. His next court hearing is Dec. 19. A conviction on either offense could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Attorney...
Eureka man pleads guilty to meth possession
A Eureka man recently pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession in Lincoln County District Court. Dom L. Tumlin, 55, appeared in court on Oct. 17 with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson. Tumlin’s deal with Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang called for a misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession to be dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5. The agreement also calls for a 3-year suspended sentence. According to the probable cause statement filed by Zwang, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Heintz wrote that he was asked by Probation Officer Steve Watson to help him do probation checks in the Eureka area....
Libby resident wants county to say there is no election fraud in Montana
Hello Commissioners and Clerk and Recorder, I would like to see the Commissioners issue a statement that there is no election fraud in Montana and that the 2020 presidential election result was not fraudulent. Here is a quote from the Commissioner of Political Practices, given at a speech before a Montana legislative interim committee earlier this year: “Election misinformation, disinformation, the stuff that’s happening across the state, is harming and putting at risk our election officials, our election judges, our election volunteers and poll-watchers in the coming elections,” he said, addressing a legislative interim committee earlier this year." It is extremely important, as the elected representatives and election officials in Lincoln County, that you reassure the voters here that our elections are reliable and that our election officials, judges, volunteers and poll-watchers are not to be put at risk by claiming otherwise. Here is the article from which I extracted the above quote by Commissioner Mangan: https://mtstandard.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/commissioner-of-political-practices-to-step-down-before-term-ends/article_7fad770f-c7a9-57b0-bddc-5563806215a6.htmlutm_source=mtstandard.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletter-templates%2Fnewsalert&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_content=85bc8f9da4e6c58c8defbaa7b3c403549b252d51 Thank you for your attention to this matter, Ann C. German, Libby
Montana woman accused of stealing truck pleads guilty
A woman doing time in the Montana Women’s Prison on unrelated charges recently pleaded guilty to stealing a local man’s truck in 2019. Jessie Louise Burns, 34, struck a deal with Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris in which she agreed to plead to felony theft in exchange for dismissal of a felony burglary charge. On Oct. 17, Burns, appearing on video from the prison in Billings, entered her plea while defense attorney Scott B. Johnson appeared on her behalf in Lincoln County District Court. The plea agreement calls for a 3-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility. No time would be...
Rain, snow on tap for opening weekend of hunting season
As if on cue for the beginning of hunting season, a cold front is expected to bring rain and snow into Northwest Montana this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the front is going to move through on Saturday causing widespread precipitation with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains. Precipitation appears to linger over north central Idaho into northwest Montana Saturday night as the precipitation transitions over to snow for most locations with accumulating snow expected on higher elevation roadways. There could be a foot of snow in the mountains. A second system is anticipated for Monday into Tuesday causing more widespread precipitation with more impactful snow. Weather officials expect temperatures to be 20 to 25 degrees colder than last week. In Lincoln County, forecasters are predicting between one inch and three inches in Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn and Eureka areas from Saturday through Sunday. Sunday night, snow is expected down to 4,200 feet, dropping to 3,200 feet after midnight. Tuesday, forecasters are saying the snow level could be at 2,500 feet, rising to 3,700 feet in the afternoon.
County chooses architect for Troy Library project
Lincoln County officials and county Library staff have chosen Mosiac Architecture of Helena, Montana, to complete the preliminary architect report and feasibility study for the Troy Library and Opportunity Center (TLOC) Project. The TLOC project focuses on transforming the Troy Branch of Lincoln County Library into an expanded library and community center space, utilizing vacant space from the former Troy Volunteer Ambulance building and by pooling resources and programs from multiple community partner agencies. Project partner agencies include Zero to Five Lincoln County, Spring Up Troy, Lincoln County Unite for Youth, Western Montana Mental Health Center, Libby Job Service, Lincoln...
