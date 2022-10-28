South Davidson's Tripp Honeycutt voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week

Congratulations to South Davidson head coach Tripp Honeycutt, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Honeycutt received more than 27,500 votes and captured 57.27% of all votes cast in our state-wide poll after his Wildcats hit two big milestones under their first-year head coach. They beat West Davidson for the first time since 1994 and won convincingly, 30-7. The win also put South Davidson’s record at 4-6 and the Wildcats will wait to see if they made the 1-A state playoffs. South Davidson last won as many as four games in 2003, when the Wildcats were 6-6.

Here is a look at the other great coaches who were nominated last week:

Donavan Vinson, Central Davidson

Central Davidson lost its coach to Salisbury after last season. Have the Spartans skipped a beat? No. Vinson, a longtime staff member, was elevated to the top job and the Spartans are 8-1.

On Friday, they beat North Davidson 21-7. That’s the Spartans’ first win over North Davidson since 2005.

Shane Timmons, Randleman

Randleman hit the skids in 2021 after a long period of dominance. The Tigers had to essentially rebuild.

Timmons, a former college tight end with long ties to Randleman, has the Tigers at 7-2 and tied for first place in the PAC-7 1-A/2-A conference. Randleman is coming off a 70-0 wipeout of Trinity - just like old times.

James Phillips, Andrews

The Wildcats are a perfect 9-0 after last year’s 7-4 campaign. They just beat rival Robbinsville 28-12 and that’s one of the teams they lost to last year.

It looks like Phillips has the Wildcats set up for a long playoff run.

LaMonte Williamson, West Columbus

The Vikings were a .500 team last season, going 6-6. They're 6-3 now after Friday's big 26-22 win over Pender. They lost 54-13 to Ponder last season. That's what you call progress.

Robert Furth, Holly Springs

The Golden Hawks scored an impressive 31-19 win over previously undefeated Apex to move into sole possession of first place in their 4-A conference. If Holly Springs wins next Friday, the conference title is theirs.

Holly Springs is 8-1. This is already an improvement over their 7-4 mark last season.

Nicholas Eddins, Pinecrest

The Patriots beat Hoke County 35-12. They're closing in on a conference championship. All they have to do is beat Union Pines to close out the regular season. Pinecrest is a heavy favorite.

Winning a conference that has the likes of Richmond and Scotland County is quite the achievement.