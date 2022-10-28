ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
netflixjunkie.com

“I’m breast-feeding my child” – Millie Bobby Brown Confesses How She Planned to Sneak In Her Furry Baby

Millie Bobby Brown is the megastar of today’s television world who was born on Spanish soil in 2004. The young actress is hugely admired for her roles in shows and movies like Stranger Things, Godzilla, and Enola Holmes. While the sequel of her mystery film will soon be premiered on the streaming giant on November 4. The 18-year-old star has earned two Emmy nominations and fans love her so much that they thought she is snubbed of the awards.
The Independent

Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride

An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic”...
PALM COAST, FL
Alisha Starr

Man With Popular Tiktok Show Lets Fate Decide His Lunch by Rolling Dice to Create Unique Sandwich Creations

Adventuresinaardia is a TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers where the creator lets "fate" decide his lunch by rolling dice. Each category he rolls for represents a different part of the sandwich (bread, main, cheese, toppings, sauce, etc.). Some categories have as few as six options he might get stuck with while others have over 20! The creator rates the sandwich after trying it, and some that don't sound great actually end up with pretty good scores.
94.3 The Point

How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?

It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
94.3 The Point

Raven-Symone Dances to ‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song at Party

During Halloweekend 2022, Raven-Symoné's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday captured a hilariously adorable throwback moment during a Diwali party Oct. 29. "When the DJ's got jokes," Pearman-Maday captioned the TikTok video, which showed Raven dancing and singing along to her iconic That's So Raven theme song. The video also caught comedian...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

