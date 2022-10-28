Read full article on original website
Funny Spirit Halloween memes are turning anything into a costume
Stuck for a Halloween costume idea this year? Never fear. Turns out anything can be a costume. Heck, according to a funny viral trend of using New Jersey-based Spirit Halloween packaging as a meme, you might even be wearing a costume right now without realizing it. I love that this...
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
A New Yorker Showed The Smallest Apartment For Rent & TikTok Is Trying To Make It Make Sense
New York apartments for rent are a dime a dozen, but to find an affordable monthly price point with a nice livable space is like searching for a needle in a haystack. So much so, many residents have been moving to Florida. One realtor in the city recorded on TikTok...
“I’m breast-feeding my child” – Millie Bobby Brown Confesses How She Planned to Sneak In Her Furry Baby
Millie Bobby Brown is the megastar of today’s television world who was born on Spanish soil in 2004. The young actress is hugely admired for her roles in shows and movies like Stranger Things, Godzilla, and Enola Holmes. While the sequel of her mystery film will soon be premiered on the streaming giant on November 4. The 18-year-old star has earned two Emmy nominations and fans love her so much that they thought she is snubbed of the awards.
Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon
These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:. And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…. Because you might lose a damn hand. Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Sue Aikens Was Chosen for 'Life Below Zero' Because of Her Isolated Life in Alaska
There’s a reason so many viewers are invested in a series like Life Below Zero, which is now in its 19th season. Sue Aikens is the primary subject of the show, and she's one of the biggest reasons why Life Below Zero is as popular as it is. Article...
Woman confronts sister for taking a shower with someone else in her house
Taking a shower is something we all have to deal with and some couples will take showers together. However, when someone moves in you may not want them to do something like that around you. Is it bad for a married couple to be together in the shower?
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
Man, 83, dies of heart attack while onboard slow-moving Disney World ride
An 83-year-old US Army veteran died after suffering a heart attack while riding a slow-moving train at a popular Disney World theme park.Joseph Masters, who served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, was travelling onboard the PeopleMover, a mass transit system that provides a 10-minute tour of Tomorrowland inside the Magic Kingdom, on 25 September when he fell unconscious, according to a sheriff’s report.The 83-year-old was riding the popular attraction alongside his wife, Alice, who told Florida Politics that she discovered her husband unconscious. After finding her husband unresponsive, the sheriff’s report detailed how she began to “panic”...
Man With Popular Tiktok Show Lets Fate Decide His Lunch by Rolling Dice to Create Unique Sandwich Creations
Adventuresinaardia is a TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers where the creator lets "fate" decide his lunch by rolling dice. Each category he rolls for represents a different part of the sandwich (bread, main, cheese, toppings, sauce, etc.). Some categories have as few as six options he might get stuck with while others have over 20! The creator rates the sandwich after trying it, and some that don't sound great actually end up with pretty good scores.
A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to rethink your decision. An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
Love Is Blind Star Andrew Liu’s Instagram Shows A Wild Side To The Dallas Photographer
Netflix's Love Is Blind has found one of its controversial characters for season 3, and he goes under the name of Andrew Liu. The new reality show star from Dallas, TX, who is now most known for using eye drops to fake tears during an episode, has an Instagram account (@a.curious.ape ) that gives us an idea of what he does when he’s not on camera.
Gym TikTok Says If You Eat Sour Candy Before You Workout You Get A Better Results, So I Tried It
Sour candy is the new pre-workout.
8-year-old boy plans to hang a banner on El Capitan that says 'I love you, Mom' as he aims to reach the top Friday
An 8-year-old Colorado boy is on track to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park and he hopes to reach the top of the summit on Friday evening, his father said.
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Mom Beautifully Breaks Down Why Your Kids Are House Devils But Street Angels
And it’s a very, very good thing,
Raven-Symone Dances to ‘That’s So Raven’ Theme Song at Party
During Halloweekend 2022, Raven-Symoné's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday captured a hilariously adorable throwback moment during a Diwali party Oct. 29. "When the DJ's got jokes," Pearman-Maday captioned the TikTok video, which showed Raven dancing and singing along to her iconic That's So Raven theme song. The video also caught comedian...
