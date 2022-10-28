Adventuresinaardia is a TikTok account with over 1.4 million followers where the creator lets "fate" decide his lunch by rolling dice. Each category he rolls for represents a different part of the sandwich (bread, main, cheese, toppings, sauce, etc.). Some categories have as few as six options he might get stuck with while others have over 20! The creator rates the sandwich after trying it, and some that don't sound great actually end up with pretty good scores.

21 DAYS AGO