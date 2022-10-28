VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”

VALENTINE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO