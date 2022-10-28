Read full article on original website
Related
Army Times
Here be giants — outlandish tales of the military & the Afghan colossi
Editor’s note: This Halloween-centric story dives into a comical conspiracy many tin foil hat enthusiasts have shared at some time. It in no way depicts the authentic Afghan conflict, its people or culture — only the country’s alleged population of extremely large adult sons. Like any military...
Army Times
US military conducting onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide a military...
Army Times
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry came...
Army Times
Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses
A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
Army Times
New Army social media policy pushes stricter rules
The Army is taking a tougher stance on social media use, according to a new service-wide policy announced last week. The new guidance released Thursday governs what information troops can share on their personal accounts and from which accounts Army officials can post. The guidance also calls for more training for key personnel, transparency when posts are removed, and restrictions on using new, untested social media platforms before they’re officially vetted.
Comments / 0