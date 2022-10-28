SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO