ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Road construction to close lanes to traffic on Milton Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A road reconstruction project beginning on Milton Avenue on Syracuse's Tipperary Hill will temporarily close lanes to traffic. Crews will strip and pave Milton Avenue from Tompkins Street to West Genesee Street beginning Tuesday. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price stabilizes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Powerball: Someone in Utica is $2 million richer

UTICA, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced one of the second-prize tickets for the Monday, Oct. 31, Powerball drawing was sold in Utica. The ticket worth $2 million was purchased at the Parkway Drugs location at 485 French Road in Utica. The winning numbers drawn the night...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police investigate a shooting which left one injured

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured early this morning, Sunday, October 30th. According to the police, they were called to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male who was driven in a...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge

SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Ithaca man charged in homicide

Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple crews respond to a house fire in Jamesville

Syracuse New York — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Jamesville this evening on October 31, 2022. It happened on Tulipwood Drive in the Boulder Heights neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m. According to officials the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. When fire crews...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Future for tenants at Great Northern Mall left uncertain

Tenants at Great Northern Mall received a note from management on Friday, telling them that they had less than four weeks to clear out before the mall shut down for good. The future property owner stepped in to talk to the current owner on Monday, giving tenants more time, but not much new information about their future.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Boss: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Boss! He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a loving home. Boss has been with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville for about a year. Shelter staff says he's house-trained and knows basic commands. Boss loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back and set it at your feet.
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

More than Just Books: Art displays at the Soule Branch Library

Syracuse, NY — Every other week we find out what a different Onondaga County Library does that sets them apart. The Soule Branch Library has intricate art displays that rotate regularly to attract library goers. The Soule Branch Library is known for their immersive library experience and intricate displays....
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

What to do and not do this Halloween to make it a safe night

As kids prepare to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, there are simple steps children, families and even drivers can take to make it a safe and fun evening. The Oneida County Sheriff's department has several tips to keep you and your family safe. Costumes. Use reflective tape, stickers or glow sticks...
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy