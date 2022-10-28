Read full article on original website
Syracuse Football Defensive Back Garrett Williams out for season with torn ACL
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Coming off two losing weekends in a row, the hits keep coming for the Syracuse Football team and its fans. Standout Defensive Back Garrett Williams tore his ACL and is out of the season. The announcement made Monday during Coach Dino Babers' weekly meeting with the press.
Road construction to close lanes to traffic on Milton Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A road reconstruction project beginning on Milton Avenue on Syracuse's Tipperary Hill will temporarily close lanes to traffic. Crews will strip and pave Milton Avenue from Tompkins Street to West Genesee Street beginning Tuesday. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while...
AAA: National average gas price stabilizes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago, AAA said. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.73. That's up 14 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday.
Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses the presidential visit and Halloween safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
Powerball: Someone in Utica is $2 million richer
UTICA, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced one of the second-prize tickets for the Monday, Oct. 31, Powerball drawing was sold in Utica. The ticket worth $2 million was purchased at the Parkway Drugs location at 485 French Road in Utica. The winning numbers drawn the night...
Trick or treat time Monday evening looks mild with some sprinkles or a brief light shower
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather this week was nearly perfect for late October with plenty of blue sky, sunshine, high clouds and above average temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be changing somewhat as we head into Monday for Halloween, but it still doesn't look all that bad...
Syracuse Police investigate a shooting which left one injured
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one person injured early this morning, Sunday, October 30th. According to the police, they were called to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male who was driven in a...
All lanes reopened after truck hit Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SYRACUSE N.Y. — UPDATED 4:45 PM -- All lanes have reopened after law enforcement officials responded to the infamous Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge. A truck hit the train overpass on Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. CNY Central crews on the scene say the truck tipped over and at this...
Pleasant again for Sunday and Halloween is looking more and more like a treat than a trick
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- This weekend has been the third in a row to feature sunny weather and above average afternoon high temperatures. Sunday's weather looks very similar to what we experienced on Saturday. We currently have an area of high pressure right on top of central New York. This system will...
Ithaca man charged in homicide
Syracuse, NY — A man from Ithaca was arraigned on murder charges in Tompkins County on Friday, October 28. 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan was before a judge accused of fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Jordan was arraigned in Ithaca City Court on the charge of murder in...
Rise Onondaga organization hosts a "sleep out" to bring awareness to homelessness
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has struggled with high poverty rates for years. The city stands amongst the highest childhood poverty rates in the country. Now, local advocates are fighting to make sure county funding is helping to improve Syracuse poverty rates, rather than helping to build an aquarium. Amelia...
Yearly speed limit reduction on Onondaga Lake Parkway goes into effect Tuesday
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The speed limit along Onondaga Lake Parkway in Liverpool will reduce from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour on Tuesday. The change happens every November 1st as road conditions close to the water can get more dangerous in winter months. The speed limit...
Multiple crews respond to a house fire in Jamesville
Syracuse New York — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Jamesville this evening on October 31, 2022. It happened on Tulipwood Drive in the Boulder Heights neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m. According to officials the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area. When fire crews...
Future for tenants at Great Northern Mall left uncertain
Tenants at Great Northern Mall received a note from management on Friday, telling them that they had less than four weeks to clear out before the mall shut down for good. The future property owner stepped in to talk to the current owner on Monday, giving tenants more time, but not much new information about their future.
CNY neighbors express concerns after truck hits Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge
SALINA, N.Y. — The Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge was hit yet again on Monday leaving community members in Liverpool wondering what lawmakers are doing to prevent such incidents from happening again. Kathy Sullivan said, "I’m not really sure what the lawmaker can do but they should be able to...
Meet Boss: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. — This is Boss! He is a 2-year-old pit bull mix looking for a loving home. Boss has been with Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville for about a year. Shelter staff says he's house-trained and knows basic commands. Boss loves to play fetch and will bring the ball right back and set it at your feet.
More than Just Books: Art displays at the Soule Branch Library
Syracuse, NY — Every other week we find out what a different Onondaga County Library does that sets them apart. The Soule Branch Library has intricate art displays that rotate regularly to attract library goers. The Soule Branch Library is known for their immersive library experience and intricate displays....
St. Luke Family of Caring and Oswego County Workforce New York to host hiring event
Oswego County, NY — The St. Luke Family of Caring is partnering with Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) for a hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the OCWNY agency located at 200 N. Second Street in Fulton.
What to do and not do this Halloween to make it a safe night
As kids prepare to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, there are simple steps children, families and even drivers can take to make it a safe and fun evening. The Oneida County Sheriff's department has several tips to keep you and your family safe. Costumes. Use reflective tape, stickers or glow sticks...
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
