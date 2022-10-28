Read full article on original website
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TPD: High speed factors into death at Old Nogales and Valencia
Tucson Police say speed was a factor in a wreck that killed two young people on at Old Nogales Highway and Valencia.
KOLD-TV
One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31. Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Campbell...
KOLD-TV
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
thisistucson.com
The nostalgia is real: how Skate Country has thrived for half a century
It was the early ‘90s when Marlene Leer, just a teen at the time, was sitting in Skate Country on a day the rink was temporarily closed for some contracting work. “Future owner Marlene Leer,” she wrote in the dust on one of the tables. Leer was a...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
KOLD-TV
At least one killed in crash on Oracle, Magee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads have reopened after a single-vehicle wreck killed at least one person in Oro Valley on Monday evening, Oct. 31. Authorities said the eastbound Magee and the turn lane on North Oracle was blocked. Oro Valley police did not name the victim killed in...
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
KOLD-TV
Officials stress safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ahead of trick-or-treating on Monday night, officials with the Northwest Fire District have some tips to stay safe. When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The spooktacular weekend continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with temperatures remaining near to a bit cooler than average. A storm system will bring a chance of showers to the area Wednesday night into Friday along with much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend. Today: Partly sunny,...
theazweekend.com
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Person left lying on roadway after car crash on Speedway
A two-vehicle crash left one person lying on the floor while another fled on foot, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
