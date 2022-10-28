ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

D.C. Everest wins three events, finishes second at Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MiZH_0iq61mF600

Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won three events and finished second in the team standings at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Katie Hall won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.22 seconds, Marisol Swenson took first in the 100 butterfly in 59.12 seconds, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Lilliana Jessen, Neveah Mathwich, Marisol Swenson and Hall was first in 1:41.67 for the Evergreens, who finished second as a team for the second year in a row.

Stevens Point repeated as conference champion, winning six events to finish with 559 points. D.C. Everest was second with 455, Merrill third with 283 and Marshfield fourth with 272.

Combined with the dual meet standings, Stevens Point topped the conference with 26 points, four better than D.C. Everest. Marshfield, Merrill and Wausau East tied for third with 14 points. Wausau West was sixth at the meet and in the overall standings.

Stevens Point’s Jenna Breitbach was named Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimmer of the Year and Wausau East’s Derek Steinke was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Wausau East’s top finish came from the 200 freestyle relay team of Olivia Schjoneman, Ollie Liss’sGravemade, Chloe Nilles and Lucy Gilles as it took third in 1:47.37.

Wausau West’s 200 freestyle relay team of Lillie Sunby, Emma Huggenvik, Emily Heilmann and Eva Jaroski finished fifth in 1:51.32, and Jaroski took sixth in the 50 freestyle in 26.21 for the Warriors’ top finishes.

D.C. Everest and Wausau West will compete at the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Hudson, while Wausau East will be at the Division 2 sectional at Merrill, both on Saturday, Nov. 5.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet

Oct. 27, at Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores:

1. Stevens Point 559; 2. D.C. Everest 455; 3. Merrill 283; 4. Marshfield 272; 5. Wausau East 240; 6. Wausau West 180; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 164.

Final team standings: 1. Stevens Point 26; 2. D.C. Everest 22; 3. Marshfield, Merrill and Wausau East 14; 6. Wausau West 6; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 2.

Winners, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Klare Pilger, Sophie Johnston, Jenna Breitbach, Jocelyn Trzebiatowski) 1:50.60; 3. D.C. Everest (Lilliana Jessen, Danica Swenson, Marisol Swenson, Katie Hall) 1:56.12; 7. Wausau West (Lillie Sunby, Emily Heilmann, Eva Jaroski, Emma Steinbach) 2:05.22; 8. D.C. Everest (Kalee Gilmeister, Rachel Hansen, Allayna Heil, Cenia Stefonek) 2:05.62; 9. D.C. Everest (Erin Block, Ella Budleski, Emily Weber, Grace Jelen) 2:07.10; 10. Wausau East (Geneva Michlig, Elle Nelson, Ollie Liss’sGravemade, Baley Berndt) 2:07.87; 16. Wausau West (Cassidy Christensen, Gracin Dittmar, Allison Kurth, Bridgette Baumgardt) 2:16.93; 17. Wausau East (Ava Schubring, Teagan Lindman, Brynn Schepp, Lily Clifford) 2:18.76; 18. Wausau West (Emily Houle, Ella Radke, Cassie Monday, Maggie Hintz) 2:23.53.

200 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 1:59.56; 2. Abigail Warnke (DC) 2:06.21; 5. Paige Malitz (DC) 2:09.08; 7. Chloe Nilles (WE) 2:10.70; 9. Steinbach (WW) 2:11.62; 10. Heil (DC) 2:16.56; 14. Baumgardt (WW) 2:25.34; 16. Hintz (WW) 2:26.30; 18. Nelson (WE) 2:28.40.

200 individual medley: 1. F. Risa (MAR) 2:12.04; 3. M. Swenson (DC) 2:18.44; 5. Lucy Gilles (WE) 2:23.10; 8. D. Swenson (DC) 2:32.28; 10. Michlig (WE) 2:33.99; 11. Block (DC) 2:36.04; 12. Liss’sGravemade (WE) 2:38.00; 16. Dittmar (WW) 2:51.86; 1. Leila Heuser (WW) 2:54.11; 18. Taylor Deffner (WW) 2:57.61.

50 freestyle: 1. Hall (DC) 25.22; 3. Jessen (DC) 25.36; 5. Olivia Schjoneman (WE) 25.87; 6. Jaroski (WW) 26.21; 12. Mathwich (DC) 26.85; 13. Emma Huggenvik (WW) 28.03; 14. Heilmann (WW) 28.35; 20. Schubring (WE) 30.29; 21. Clifford (WE) 30.66.

100 butterfly: 1. M. Swenson (DC) 59.12; 5. Malitz (DC) 1:02.88; 6. Gilles (WE) 1:03.24; 10. Heil (DC) 1:07.89; 11. Jaroski (WW) 1:07.90; 15. Liss’sGravemade (WE) 1:14.50; 17. Monday (WW) 1:18.84; 20. Brynn Schepp (WE) 1:24.83.

100 freestyle: 1. Pilger (SP) 53.19; 3. Hall (DC) 56.03; 4. Schjoneman (WE) 57.07; 5. Jessen (DC) 57.32; 9. BudleskI (DC) 1:00.62; 10. Berndt (WE) 1:01.56; 11. Sunby (WW) 1:01.95; 17. Teagan Lindman (WE) 1:06.45; 18. Hintz (WW) 1:08.61.

500 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 5:29.05; 3. Mathwich (DC) 5:40.57; 5. Warnke (DC) 5:42.67; 7. Nilles (WE) 5:54.79; 8. L. Gilmeister (DC) 6:03.22; 9. Huggenvik (WW) 6:11.00; 11. Ana Sewall (WE) 6:25.87; 15. Baumgardt (WW) 6:34.35; 18. Aidyn Dorzok (WW) 7:52.50.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Jessen, Mathwich, M. Swenson, Hall) 1:41.67; 3. Wausau East (Schjoneman, Liss’sGravemade, Nilles, Gilles) 1:47.37; 5. Wausau West (Sunby, Huggenvik, Heilmann, Jaroski) 1:51.32; 6. D.C. Everest (L. Gilmeister, Warnke, Malitz, Kalee Gilmseister) 1:52.40; 8. D.C. Everest (Cenia Stefonek, Megan Gilmesiter, Clara Meliska, Block) 1:54.16; 13. Wausau East (Lindman, Schubring, Sewall, Clifford) 2:00.71; 14. Wausau West (Christensen, Nelson, Radke, Dittmar) 2:01.30; 17. Wausau West (Deffner, Houle, Monday, Dorzok) 2:13.45.

100 backstroke: 1. Pilger (SP) 58.14; 6. K. Gilmeister (DC) 1:06.38; 9. Michlig (WE) 1:09.37; 10. Block (DC) 1:10.32; 11. Sunby (WW) 1:11.63; 12. Berndt (WE) 1:11.72; 14. L. Gilmeister (DC) 1:14.35; 15. Christensen (WW) 1:15.63; 20. Sewall (WE) 1:18.30; 21. Houle (WW) 1:18.49.

100 breaststroke: 1. Amber Winter (MER) 1:06.66; 5. D. Swenson (DC) 1:13.96; 8. Heilmann (WW) 1:19.27; 10. Rachel Hansen (DC) 1:22.31; 11. Lindman (WE) 1:23.28; 12. Nelson (WE) 1:23.40; 13. Budleski (DC) 1:24.00; 17. Kurth (WW) 1:26.12; 20. Schepp (WE) 1:35.88.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Breitbach, Trzebiatowski, Johnston, Pilger) 3:42.63; 5. D.C. Everest (K. Gilmeister, Malitz, D. Swenson, Mathwich) 4:00.68; 6. Wausau East (Schjoneman, Berndt, Nilles, Gilles) 4:01.04; 8. D.C. Everest (L. Gilmeister, Meliska, Heil, Warnke) 4:09.46; 10. D.C. Everest (Jelen, M. Gilmeister, Emily Weber, Adeline Mandli) 4:17.96; 12. Wausau West (Kurth, Baumgardt, Hintz, Huggenvik) 4:27.22; 13. Wausau East (Schubring, Sewall, Nelson, Michlig) 4:27.40; 15. Wausau West (Christensen, Heuser, Deffner, Nelson) 4:36.41; 18. Wausau West (Radke, Kennedy Scribner, Peighton Frederick, Monday) 4:59.82.

Diving: 1. Fiona Gaugert (WR) 361.40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spmetrowire.com

Panther runners get hero’s welcome after taking state

The Panthers still have the best distance runners in the state. The SPASH boy’s cross-country runners finished first on Saturday during the Division I WIAA State Championship in Wisconsin Rapids. The team came in with 39 points, winning its 12th state title in the program’s history, far beyond the runners-up in Oconomowoc, who finished with 86 points.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 28, 2022

Dwala A. Smail, age 80, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mountain Terrace, Wausau, under the care of Interim Hospice. Dwala was born on October 23, 1942, in Red Wing, MN, daughter of the late Walter and Verneale (Barghusen) Krie. She attended Winona State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education. On August 8, 1964, she married Donald Smail in Red Wing, MN. Dwala used her teaching degree throughout her entire life, spent many years helping Hmong refugees, and most recently worked as an event planner for Thrivent Financial, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed gardening, camping in northern Wisconsin and Michigan, and spending time with family. Dwala volunteered with numerous community organizations including the Boy Scouts of America and Faith in Action. She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wausau where she worked with youth education, women of the church, and served as president of the alter guild for many years. She also enjoyed being a part of the 50/50 homemaker’s club.
WAUSAU, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Level 2 playoffs: Panthers lose at Shiocton

SHIOCTON - Reedsville, the defending Division 7 state champions, lost to Shiocton 21-0 in a Level 2 playoff game on Friday night. Second-seeded Shiocton (9-2) held Reedsville (8-3) to 151 yards on offense. The Chiefs advanced to play top-seeded Cambria-Friesland next week. Cambria-Friesland beat Hilbert in Level 1. Shiocton's top...
SHIOCTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 27

Caleb Blaskowski and Jennifer Hanen announce the birth of their daughter Haven Willow, born at 11:53 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022. Haven weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Scott Buss and Jessica Zeinert announce the birth of their daughter Rowan Charlee, born at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 21, 2022. Rowan weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Woodchucks release economic impact report

In addition to the long-term economic impact that the multi million-dollar renovations have had since 2014, the Woodchucks also have a yearly impact on the Wausau area’s economy. This past season the Woodchucks were able to grow to a fully staffed front office. In 2022 the Woodchucks employed 5...
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau native named Miss Wisconsin

Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, has made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss Wisconsin. A student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanke has dedicated her year as Miss Wisconsin to promoting clean energy for future generations through the advocacy of nuclear power.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau bank robber sentenced Monday

A 55-year-old man convicted of robbing a Wausau bank will spend at least three years behind bars after being sentenced Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Tommy Pittman, who previously lived in Illinois but was living in Wausau, was arrested in Freeport, Ill. days after the May 20 robbery of WoodTrust Bank in Wausau. He was then extradited to Wausau for prosecution on a charge of robbery of a financial institution, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in state prison. The charge was filed May 25.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library sets November story time dates

You can introduce your children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays at the Marathon County Public Library in November. Some programs will even include extra activities and craftmaking. MCPL has numerous recurring story times scheduled at most of its locations, allowing families across the county...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Oct. 24-28 Adult craft (MCPL Athens Branch) Between Oct. 24-28, adults can pick up a free kit for making a painted Jenga pumpkin decoration from the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Kits can be picked up any time the library is open during the week, while supplies last. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Impact100 calling Wausau area nonprofits to apply for $100,000 grant

A Wausau nonprofit organization is recruiting women to donate money toward a $100,000 transformative grant to be awarded to a local organization next year. Impact100 Greater Wausau is a organization of women who believe that together they can do more to support Marathon County nonprofits. Their goal is to award one $100,000 transformative grant yearly.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Hit by Car Backing Out of Driveway

A woman in Marsfield was hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on October 26th a driver was backing out of his driveway on Laird Street. He said he had checked his mirrors and the rearview camera and hadn’t seen anyone walking.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy