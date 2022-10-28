Read full article on original website
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
A common respiratory virus is spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals. Here's what parents need to know
There's now an "unprecedented" rise in RSV cases among children in the US, some doctors say. Several children's hospitals told CNN that they've been "overwhelmed" with patients at a time of the year when it's unusual to have a surge of RSV patients.
