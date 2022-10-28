Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs
Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Sioux City) -- A Sioux City man is in custody, facing murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning on the west side of Sioux City. Police were dispatched to a Sioux City home at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday where they found two shooting victims. One was dead at the scene. The other pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have arrested 19-year-old Joseph Cruz. He's been charged with two counts of second degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
News Channel Nebraska
OWH backs Democrat Blood: Pillen ‘rebuffed us’
For the first time in years, the state’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democrat for governor. The Omaha World-Herald backing State Sen. Carol Blood over Republican Jim Pillen, in large part because Pillen refused to meet with the paper’s editorial board. According to its latest endorsement, “Blood met...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
wvik.org
Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder
On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
wvik.org
Rock Island Schools' Tax Levy May Stay at This Year's Level
Chief Financial Officer Jen Barton is recommending the current rate continue next year. "85 per cent of our budget is salary and benefits - those are all under contract already negotiated, so we already know what our costs will be for next year. So the inflation for us is primarily health insurance benefits and then your supplies, some contracts, those types of items. Those are the smaller portion of our budget than the salaries."
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and "Felony Lane" crimes throughout the Quad Cities area.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
aledotimesrecord.com
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
WOWT
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
Looking deeper at negative campaign ads: Tony Vargas
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You’re undoubtedly familiar with the ominous political messages. Negative ads in the congressional race between Republican incumbent Don Bacon and Democratic Party challenger Tony Vargas began the first week of September and haven’t gone away. Ads on both sides have featured dodgeball. In...
