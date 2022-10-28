Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden's administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S....
Citrus County Chronicle
S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday...
Land-based climate plans 'unrealistic': report
The world needs to set aside an area bigger than the United States for tree planting and other measures to meet climate pledges, according to research published Tuesday that warned against "unrealistic" carbon-cutting plans. An assessment of plans from 166 countries and the European Union, released by the University of Melbourne, estimated that the total area implied was almost 1.2 billion hectares (2.9 billion acres) -- bigger than the United States, or four times the size of India.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a ‘windfall tax’ on energy companies, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks to respond ”to reports...
Mark Meadows lawsuit fighting Jan. 6 subpoenas tossed by federal judge
A federal judge has dismissed former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows's lawsuits against the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers testified Monday that he believed they were participating in a historic “Bastille-type event” reminiscent of the French Revolution. Graydon Young, a government witness at the seditious conspiracy trial...
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge keeps North Dakota abortion ban from taking effect
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state's ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there's a "substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick's ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota,...
Supreme Court asked to review Mississippi voting rights case
JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi legal organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s provision permanently banning people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the Supreme Court two months after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down its lawsuit challenging voting restrictions set forth...
Here's how waiving a century-old law can help fix America's diesel crisis
"In a rather bizarre turn of events, the US Gulf Coast ships diesel to all manner of countries, but not to the US East Coast,"
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge won't dismiss election workers' suit against Giuliani
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Citrus County Chronicle
North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
Comments / 0