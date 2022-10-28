Read full article on original website
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Rappers, entertainers react to the death of Migos rapper Takeoff
ATLANTA — Rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta-based rap group ‘Migos,’ was killed in Houston, Texas Tuesday morning. Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 that the rapper, whose real name is Krishnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Rappers, including Yung Miami,...
