Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buccaneers getting more proof that Todd Bowles is not the answer
The Buccaneers are only half way through a season with Todd Bowles as the head coach and they should be able to see a fit isn’t there. Todd Bowles is not long for his role as the head coach of the Buccaneers. Whether it happens in the season, after...
Buccaneers have roster hole at vital position of the future
The Buccaneers may find a way to turn their season around and claw themselves out of this hole. Still, there needs to be a plan for the future. The Buccaneers feel like they are trending back to the team that most of us grew up watching. Is the season over...
Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling
Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) out for Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) has been ruled out of Week 8's game against the New Orleans Saints. Waller has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Saints on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is close to being able to return but is not "quite there yet". Waller's next chance to play will come against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. With Waller sidelined again, Davante Adams should continue to operate as the focal point of the Raiders' passing game.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?
Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
Biggest problem the Buccaneers now face this season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have many issues to address so far this season. In light of recent injury news, one should be above all else for the Buccaneers. It’s no secret that the 2022 NFL season has not exactly gone the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either expected or wanted. There is a litany of problems the Buccaneers have tried (and more often than not failed) to overcome so far this year. However, now that they can add a season-ending injury to the list, one problem looks down on the rest.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Current Buccaneers draft position a major slap in the face
The Buccaneers, a team that has been going all in for years and has Tom Brady at quarterback, is set to have one of the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It is absolutely time to start worrying about the Buccaneers. If you haven’t started yet, we wonder which team you have been watching in pewter and red for the past few weeks.
Long break is exactly what doctor ordered for Buccaneers
After playing Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long break until their next game. This is perfect news for the Buccaneers. Leading up to Thursday Night Football, we touched on how the short week against the Baltimore Ravens could not have come at a worse time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, that proved to hold true as the Buccaneers picked up yet another loss in what has turned into a frustrating 2022 NFL season up to this point. However, there is another side of this coin for the Bucs.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0