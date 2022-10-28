ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis

Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Damp and dreary for Halloween

It’s a spooky forecast for Halloween. Widely scattered, light rainfall will be in the area through the day. Have the rain gear with you as you’re out and about. Temperatures weren’t too bad out the door Monday morning, starting off in the upper 50s. These numbers really won’t move a whole lot through the day. By the afternoon, we should be hitting high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is very close to average for this time of year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New menu items at sports bar named Indy’s Best

INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu. Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders. Parks Place, located...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque

CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Family holds memorial on Herman Whitfield III's 40th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — "We still feel the emotion of the whole thing like it happened yesterday. We're just coping and holding on," Herman Whitfield, Jr. said. His son, Herman Whitfield III, died in IMPD custody in April. On Saturday, his parents held a memorial on what would have been their son's 40th birthday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Christmas Experience offers not just toys but second chances

INDIANAPOLIS — Every holiday season, The Christmas Experience sets up a store-like space where Indy families in need can shop free of charge for toys and gifts for their kids. That’s only where the help begins, though. Volunteers use the shopping time to learn about each family’s greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville

WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel

BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
CARMEL, IN

