ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey

The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy