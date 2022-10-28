Read full article on original website
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet
Dodgers fans are still hoping for their shortstop Trea Turner to return
SF Giants second-round pick dominates in Arizona Fall League debut
The SF Giants 2022 second-round pick Carson Whisenhunt made his Arizona Fall League debut on Saturday and made an impressive outing.
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Former Miami Heat Star
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the season, and I think they should consider signing Hassan Whiteside.
Shanahan amused by Gould's funny ongoing feud with Ramsey
The on-field beef between 49ers kicker Robbie Gould and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was reignited in San Francisco’s 31-14 win Sunday at SoFi Stadium, much to the delight of Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach weighed in on the pair’s ongoing feud, which saw Ramsey shove Gould during...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
