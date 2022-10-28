Julia Roberts’ zodiac sign helped this ‘Pretty Woman’ get pretty rich

When it comes to one of America’s—and the globe’s—favorite “ Pretty Woman ,” there’s none other than the eternally beloved Julia Roberts.

The megastar, who has been a mainstay in pop culture and a media darling for decades, has continued to dazzle audiences and fans with her down home charm and brilliant talent. And that talent helped Roberts become the highest paid actress in Hollywood when she took home a $20 million dollar paycheck for her lead role in “Erin Brockovich.”

Iconically known for hit rom coms and acclaimed films, Roberts, 55, has shown that one can stand before the world with grace . With long-term collaborations and friendships with major celebs like George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston , she has gone on to find that her “dream come true life” became even better once she married and had kids .

So what makes her such a powerhouse? Was she chosen for glory—or did she just smile her way to the top of Hollywood? Join me as we dive into her stars because I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.

Julia Roberts is a Scorpio Sun. EPA

Julia Roberts was born on October 28, 1967. This makes her a Scorpio Sun with a Leo Moon and a Cancer Ascendant. When looking at her elemental energy , she is heavily composed of Earth and Water. This is part of what makes her so relatable—she has enough grounded energy with the right splash of sensitivity and intensity that keeps you wrapped up in her.

When looking at key themes that run through her birth chart , we can see a few things infuse her—and I literally laughed out loud when I pulled up all of her details because that’s the kind of energy she exudes: joy. I know that might sound silly but let me explain (and this once again just proves to me how much I love astrology).

You see, with some celebrities, they’re built for raw power or leadership or to push sexual boundaries. Some are infused with energy to be literal muses on Earth, here to aid the collective on a spiritual level or inspire the masses. Some are just out for wealth…and some celebrities just “get lucky.”

Julia Roberts has a Leo Moon. ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy

The thing that is so utterly wondrous—and beautiful—about Roberts is that her birth chart shouts joy and happiness a million percent. Not only is she someone who quite often lives with this kind of mindset, but she’s a gift to everyone around her and exudes this radiance like she’s a little mini sun! But she’s also daring, confident, feisty and strong, which is why she is someone people can trust and just intrinsically like.

Her outspoken nature is done in a way that is equal parts disarming and invigorating—you want to watch her—and engage with her. This is because of how her Sun, ruling her life force, dances with Mars, the planet of passion and action. The best part about this is that the more she strikes out and just seizes the day, the more luck is always on her side. This manifests due to her Sun linking gorgeously with Jupiter, the planet of miracles. She’s generous and optimistic—and because of this, good fortune and “the good life” often find her.

Julia Roberts has a birth chart meant for a star. ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Ever

Then, with her Mars also perfectly aligned to Jupiter, she’s immensely honorable and independent. I also absolutely love that her Moon, connected to her soul and inner emotional life, is also united with Jupiter, further enhancing her loving, kind and soft energy. She’s a great friend, a nurturing lover and a kind and wise mother. She certainly has magnetism to her—a charisma that is enchanting and irresistible—created by the union of Venus, the planet of beauty, with Pluto, the planet of power.

Also, with so many planets smiling upon—and linking to her Ascendant, which ties to her identity and how she presents herself—as well as her Midheaven, which links to her professional life and how she is seen on a public stage—she was literally blessed from the cosmos above. She carries the ability to influence others, but in a subtle way that is not manipulative or dominating—it is as if she just wants to dazzle and by extension make people happy.

Julia Roberts is set for some milestone years ahead of her. FilmMagic

So what lies ahead for Mrs. Julia Roberts? Let’s take a peek! Well, first and foremost, she is going through extremely powerful eclipses in her zodiac sign and across the sky from her. Since the spring of 2022, she’s been feeling this urge to shake off the past era of her life and recreate herself—much like a phoenix. This energy is also reflected in her relationships—whereby she is standing up for what she wants and seeking to reaffirm and grow in the partnerships that make her happiest.

2023 will be a significant moment for her in her professional life, as she revels in what she’s built—but also really decides how she wishes to engage or shift her legacy. The most magnificent thing though is that with Jupiter, the planet of expansion and miracles, dancing at the top of her chart and through her friendships and sector of fulfillment in 2023, she really is living her best life and this energy should continue. You heard it here first.

