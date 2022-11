Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave had two sacks in the Eagles' dismantling of Pittsburgh Sunday. The defensive tackle out of SC State is this week's HBCU NFL Defensive Player of the Week. Check out all the HBCU NFL performers in this week's HBCU NFL Report. The post HBCU NFL Report: For games of Oct. 27-31 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO