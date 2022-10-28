Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
wyo4news.com
Descendant of Green River pioneer visits county museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum had a special visitor recently. Leilani Aubry Niswander of Selma, California, is the direct descendant of Judge Joseph Payne, Sr., a distinguished Green River pioneer. Born in Kentucky in 1838, Judge Payne came to Wyoming after his Civil War service...
wyo4news.com
Sheriff’s Office to hold vehicle auction tomorrow
October 31, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will host another public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles tomorrow at 11 a.m. Currently, four vehicles and a motorcycle are listed to be auctioned at the Sheriff’s Office in Rock Springs. Photos can be found on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
wyo4news.com
Jax Lee James (June 8,2020 – October 21, 2022)
Jax Lee James, 2 years old, passed away suddenly on October 21, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. Anyone who loved or knew Jax is welcome to attend.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Home Fire Safety: Part 2
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson’s platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 31 – November 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
ESPC offers Free rides to the polls November 8
Sweetwater County, Wy – Equality State Policy Center is a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that advocates for transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities. This year the ESPC is offering free rides to and from your polling place. Simply bring your ID and tex #RidetoVote to 307-350-0934. For more information email Rosa Reyna-Pugh at [email protected]
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 30, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 1 Candidates Discuss Top Concerns in Forum
ROCK SPRINGS — Four candidates running for two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 trustee positions shared their thoughts about pressing issues and what they hoped to accomplish if elected. Among those running for trustee positions are Cole Wright, Danielle Schumacher, Dana Eddy and Kari Cochran. All candidates mentioned...
wyo4news.com
Prospectors drop road game to Totems Sunday
October 31, 2022 — After going 2-0 on their road trip to Washington state, the Rock Springs Prospectors suffered their first loss of the weekend Sunday, losing 5-2 to division-leading Seattle Totems. Rock Springs had defeated Seatle 4-2 on Saturday night. Things started well for the Prospectors as they...
Comments / 0