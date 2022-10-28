ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Story of First Human-Powered Flight Across English Channel To Be Told in Red Bull, Altitude Documentary ‘The Flight of Bryan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A new feature documentary backed by Red Bull will examine the historic journey of the first human-powered aircraft to fly the English Channel. “The Flight of Bryan,” which is being introduced to buyers by Altitude Film Sales at this week’s American Film Market, tells the true story of self-taught U.S. hang glider pilot Bryan Allen, who flew his pedal-powered aircraft, the Gossamer Albatross, across the waterway connecting Britain and France in 1979. The journey came two years after Allen made his first human-powered aircraft flight in Shafter, California, piloting his airplane to a speed of roughly 11 miles per hour and producing...
Marcy, NY
