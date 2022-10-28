Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Fender’s Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster has launched
Fender has continued to expand its range of Acoustasonic guitars with the Player Jazzmaster. Unveiled yesterday (27 October), the new Fender Player design follows the original, American Jazzmaster Acoustasonic, which debuted last March. Priced lower than its counterpart, the latest innovation continues to offer the full range of potential seen...
This Bentley Owner Loved His Car So Much He Modeled His New Gulfstream and Helicopter After It
Matching your favorite sportscar to your jet happens, but pairing the car to your jet and helicopter is almost unheard of—unless you own one of the world’s largest fractional aviation firms. Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci, a Bentley owner for more than a decade, decided last year to launch “The Bacalar Project” with the engineers at Mulliner’s in-house design team to appropriate details from his two-door Bentley Bacalar to his new Gulfstream G650 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. First, the liveries. Ricci’s own Bacalar—part of a limited edition of 12—is painted an unusual Julep color, so the team used the car as a...
Stereogum
Coma Regalia – “E. Texas Ave.” (The Promise Ring Cover) & “Blue Boy” (Texas Is The Reason Cover)
In 1996, emo pioneers the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason released a split 7″ featuring “E. Texas Ave.” by the former band and “Blue Boy” by the latter. In 2022, screamo greats Coma Regalia have covered both songs from that record as a sort of audio Halloween costume. The artwork parodies the original photo of a mailbox by replacing the American flag design with skulls and changing “ROUTE #6” to “ROUTE 666.” On Bandcamp, Coma Regalia write that they always wanted to cover this 7″ and they they recorded it remotely. Hear the fruits of their labor below.
Stereogum
Fousheé – “Supernova”
New York alt-soul artist Foushée, who memorably collaborated with Steve Lacy on “Sunshine,” has announced her debut album, softCORE, coming November 18 via RCA. As a press release lays out, softCORE is a “punk record in the most pointed sense of the word” and hones in on Foushée’s genre-rich presentation. It also features a guest spot from Lil Uzi Vert on “spend the money.” Along with the album announcement is a lead single called “supernova,” which also has a video directed by Michael Rees.
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Guitar World Magazine
Experience Bixonic’s Axentrix A1, a “new-gen distortion pedal with an endless supply of drive tones for any playing style”
Versatile stomp box offers four selectable drive modes, Accent adjustment for wide range of expressions, Memory functions and more. Distortion heads in the know certainly remember and revere the Bixonic Expandora, the 1990s boutique Japanese gain pedal that has rightfully earned legendary status over the years. Thank you for reading...
Taylor Swift is coming to a stadium near you for her 2023 ‘Eras Tour’: See the dates
Heads up, Swifties! Taylor Swift is more than ready to get back out on the road and she’s taking ALL of her songs, and a bunch of her friends with her on the just-announced 2023 ‘Eras’ world tour!
Top Speed
This Electric Mini Bike Will Make You Forget The Honda Grom
The mini bike segment has been largely dominated by the Honda Grom. But with electrification on the horizon, the Honda is now facing a serious threat from a cleaner, silent electric bike called the Tromox Ukko S. Not only does the latter look sexier, it boasts more ponies and features to leave the Grom in the dust.
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Review: Hybrid Luxury Truck Focuses On The Essentials
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone takes the high-powered work truck into the future with one eye on luxury quality and the other on tried-and-true basics.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 sleek yachts designed to transform the luxury automotive world
Though I’ve never been on a yacht, one thing is pretty clear – they’re cool as hell! These luxurious vessels are taking over water bodies, and are slowly becoming a preferred means to travel from one destination to another. How exciting would it be to explore beautiful locations in these exotic vehicles? I mean you now have yachts that function as solar-powered floating villas, while some are even inspired by sportscars! The yacht experience has been elevated to a whole ‘nother ball game. And, we’ve curated a collection of the best yachts we’ve come across. From a superyacht that doubles up as a submarine to a superyacht with a hollowed-out center – this collection of automotive designs will leave you completely impressed, and itching to get aboard one!
Stereogum
Hella Share Reunion Videos
Sacramento noise-rock duo Hella haven’t played a show in 15 years, but tonight Zach Hill (also of Death Grips) shared new videos of him and bandmate Spencer Seim performing two songs. The captions read “Hecka” and that they were filmed on Friday by DJ Douggpound — aka Doug Lussenhop, the musician/comedian who also edits Tim & Eric videos. The songs performed are “Headless” and “Self-Checkout,” the first two tracks on their most recent album, 2011’s Tripper.
Stereogum
Stream Sharptooth’s Hellacious New EP Imperfect Animal
Two years ago, Sharptooth, a metallic hardcore band from Baltimore, released a beast-ass album called Transitional Forms. Sharptooth’s whole style is confrontational and intense and sometimes satirically funny; their “Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)” video is a note-perfect Katy Perry parody. But Sharptooth are not a joke, and they are not fucking around. Their new EP Imperfect Animal is deadly serious.
Jalopnik
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Toto’s “Africa”
In 1982, Los Angeles-based supergroup Toto released their 4th studio album, fittingly named Toto IV. This month marks the 40th anniversary of the US release of the second single off the album, and the band’s best-known song, “Africa.” It’s a tune widely loved for its smooth melody and indelible hooks, but also variously reviled—for factors usually having nothing to do with music. In recent years, this pop jam has managed to reach mega-meme status, and at present it is approaching 1.3 billion streams on Spotify (making it one of the most played songs of the 20th Century). In fact, today the song may be more popular than it was in 1983 when it hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. For all the cultural baggage it carries, “Africa” is a truly innovative, masterfully crafted piece of music (which is saying something given that it’s not even the best song on the album!). Yet we so often see the song reduced to droll memes, or dismissed simply as a superficially dramatic (albeit catchy) pop tune. As famous as the song has become, it seems most people really don’t appreciate the brilliance of its musical architecture. But make no mistake: It is brilliant. Let’s check it out.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert
Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.
Jalopnik
XPeng Strapped a Drone to a Hatchback and Called it a Flying Car
Flying cars are the future, apparently. That’s what tech companies like to say whenever they wheel out a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft that they’re tenuously claiming is a flying car. So far, very few of these creations have made it off the drawing board and into reality. Things changed this week, when Chinese tech company XPeng strapped a drone to a hatchback and called it a flying car.
nftevening.com
Opus and Bernie Ecclestone Launch A Grand Prix NFT Collection
Glorious Digital, a top-notch Web3 studio, announced a collaboration with luxury publisher Opus and Formula 1 founder Bernie Ecclestone. Together, they will release two NFT collections commemorating the 26 iconic Grand Prix cars. Furthermore, each NFT will be a giant Polaroid image, produced by using one of the world’s only 20” x 24” cameras.
Stereogum
Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28
Atlanta rap star Takeoff, one third of the Migos, has been shot and killed. TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot at a Houston bowling alley called Billiards & Bowling around 2:30AM today. The shooting reportedly happened during a dice game, when a fight broke out and someone opened fire. Two people were hospitalized, and Takeoff was pronounced dead on the scene. Quavo, who was also there, was unhurt. Takeoff was 28. This is a developing story.
Stereogum
Vatican Voss – “I’m Out”
In 2017, Ian Shelton started his project Regional Justice Center as a way to deal with a traumatic event. Max, Ian’s brother, was in prison — sentenced to six years for assault. Max’s experience gave Ian a new perspective on the inhumanity of the carceral state, and he put those feelings into the frantic, unhinged hardcore of Regional Justice Center. Over time, RJC grew into one of the most ferocious bands on the underground. Then Max came home. Now, Max is making music.
msn.com
New Lucid accessories designed to be as slick as the Air
Lucid Motors is finally ready with branded accessories. The California EV maker tapped the same members who designed the Air to work up the first four aftermarket options, maintaining a coherent aesthetic with the six-figure electric sedan. Probably the most welcome item for owners will the Connected Home Charging Station costing $1,200. The small, sleek, Wi-Fi-enabled black box maxes out Level 2 AC charging capability, supporting the 19.2-kW charging the Air is capable of and injecting 80 miles of range into the battery pack every hour. It is also bi-directional, able to return juice to a home energy storage system through the "lightweight" 24-foot cable. The station doubles the charging power of the mobile charging cable all Air trims come with, which tops out at 9.6-kW and is good for 40 miles of range for every hour plugged in.
