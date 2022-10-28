ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Cory Booker makes a healthy pit stop at Breadless during Detroit visit

Detroit — While visiting Motown to raise awareness for ballot issues ahead of the midterm elections next week, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker stopped by Breadless, a health-conscious cafe that opened in Detroit in March. Booker, who rolled up in a Chevy pickup in Detroit, said he noticed a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Amid resistance, many Black women embrace key role in Detroit elections

Detroit — In November 2020, Ada Nicole Smith was among the hundreds of Detroit election workers in the city’s convention center helping to process and count Detroit’s absentee ballots. After Election Day, on the final day of the count, Republican challengers began hurling insults and provocations at...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership

The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits

A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mel Tucker: Michigan State-Michigan tunnel incident 'unacceptable'

East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was back on the practice field with his team Monday morning, the first time he’d really focused on football since the loss Saturday night at Michigan. The fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the game that led to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County: Education is top issue in 58th House District race

Education is the top issue for both candidates in a hotly contested state House race in Macomb County, with the incumbent touting his years as a teacher to make the case for reelection and his opponent pointing to Michigan's low student test scores as a reason why voters should choose an outsider.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Punishment is comin’ after Spartans brawl with Wolverines

Ann Arbor — It shouldn’t be this hard to hand over a trophy. It shouldn’t be this difficult to celebrate a win or accept a loss. But it is, apparently. Or at least it was Saturday night, when a longstanding rivalry reared its ugliest side and reached a new low, as the postgame tunnel at the Big House turned into a crime scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 2 hurt in boat crash on St. Clair River near Algonac

One man is dead and two others are injured after the boat they were on crashed into a pole Saturday near Algonac, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the St. Clair River, officials said Monday. According to a preliminary investigation,...
ALGONAC, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy