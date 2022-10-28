Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'Gretch Did': Detroit rapper Gmac Cash praises Gov. Whitmer
Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, known for his comical takes on current events — see "Giant Slide," recorded over the summer after the Belle Isle slide sent people flying — is back with another pro-Gretchen Whitmer anthem, "Gretch Did," less than two weeks before November's midterm elections. In the...
Detroit News
Cory Booker makes a healthy pit stop at Breadless during Detroit visit
Detroit — While visiting Motown to raise awareness for ballot issues ahead of the midterm elections next week, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker stopped by Breadless, a health-conscious cafe that opened in Detroit in March. Booker, who rolled up in a Chevy pickup in Detroit, said he noticed a...
Detroit News
Amid resistance, many Black women embrace key role in Detroit elections
Detroit — In November 2020, Ada Nicole Smith was among the hundreds of Detroit election workers in the city’s convention center helping to process and count Detroit’s absentee ballots. After Election Day, on the final day of the count, Republican challengers began hurling insults and provocations at...
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: PSL powers King, Cass Tech open playoffs with impressive victories
There were a couple of heavyweight bouts to open the high school football playoffs over the weekend and Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore and Detroit King made the most of their debut on the new million-dollar turf field, defeating River Rouge 41-28 in a Division 3 pre-district game. King — 6-3...
Detroit News
Lack of state aid haunts Detroit adoption agency, other foster care outfits
A Detroit adoption agency focused on finding homes for Black children was on the brink of closure this week, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services warned its license was in jeopardy because of a history of financial issues that meant some families didn’t get timely stipends for housing foster and adopted children.
Detroit News
Mel Tucker: Michigan State-Michigan tunnel incident 'unacceptable'
East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was back on the practice field with his team Monday morning, the first time he’d really focused on football since the loss Saturday night at Michigan. The fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the game that led to...
Detroit News
Macomb County: Education is top issue in 58th House District race
Education is the top issue for both candidates in a hotly contested state House race in Macomb County, with the incumbent touting his years as a teacher to make the case for reelection and his opponent pointing to Michigan's low student test scores as a reason why voters should choose an outsider.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Detroit News
Niyo: Punishment is comin’ after Spartans brawl with Wolverines
Ann Arbor — It shouldn’t be this hard to hand over a trophy. It shouldn’t be this difficult to celebrate a win or accept a loss. But it is, apparently. Or at least it was Saturday night, when a longstanding rivalry reared its ugliest side and reached a new low, as the postgame tunnel at the Big House turned into a crime scene.
Detroit News
3, including firefighter, taken to hospital after fire at Auburn Hills home
Three people, including a firefighter, are recovering in the hospital after a fire at a mobile home in Auburn Hills early Monday, officials said. Firefighters were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a location in the Oakland Estates Mobile Home Park in the 300 block of North Squirrel near M-59 for a report of a structure fire.
Detroit News
Police search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday in Rochester Hills. Police believe the driver of an Audi Q7 struck 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison, Saturday near M-59 and Adams Road...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal Rochester Hills hit-and-run
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver who struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run car crash Saturday in Rochester Hills, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Monday. The crash happened at about 2:20...
Detroit News
1 dead, 2 hurt in boat crash on St. Clair River near Algonac
One man is dead and two others are injured after the boat they were on crashed into a pole Saturday near Algonac, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the St. Clair River, officials said Monday. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
