Burlington students celebrate Halloween with costume parade
Witches, wizards, superheroes, even a vending machine lined the streets near Christ the King School.
Hundreds of bicyclists take to the streets of Burlington in costume for Halloween
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Drivers on the road in the Queen City Sunday morning had to stop and make way for clowns, superheroes, and other characters on bicycles during Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront’s 13th annual Halloween Ride. “This I think has to be the best weather we’ve ever...
Jack-O-Lantern events for families to enjoy over the Halloween weekend
WINOOSKI, Vt. — On Saturday morning, around 120 runners worked to burn off the Halloween candy they’re about to eat over the Halloween weekend during Essex Junction’s 5k race, called the “Halloween Hussle." “I very much enjoyed it. We just came to see the other costumes....
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
Burlington preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations
Burlington, Vermont officials say the annual New Year’s eve celebration will be back to full in-person programming this year. Burlington City Arts announced that tickets to Highlight, which replaced First Night five years ago, go on sale Tuesday. The organization says it received a record number of applications including...
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
Take Me Back: St. Patrick’s Church: A labor of love
I was standing with Father Matthew Rensch in front of the newly-renovated and historically important St. Patrick Church in Moretown. The day was fall-foliage at its peak, complete with golden sunshine and a little nip in the air. Father Rensch had come to take me on a tour. We hadn’t seen each other since the whole pandemic lock down and we hugged hello. I, for one, was grateful that vaccinations enabled me to be comfortable with social closeness as opposed to the social distance we endured for so long.
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
School bus crash in Wells River sends student to hospital
WELLS RIVER — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wells River on Monday. The crash took place near the intersection of Main Street, and US Route 302, at around 7:20 a.m. According to the report, George Houghton, 25, of Groton, side-swiped a school bus. He was also unable...
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
