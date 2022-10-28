I was standing with Father Matthew Rensch in front of the newly-renovated and historically important St. Patrick Church in Moretown. The day was fall-foliage at its peak, complete with golden sunshine and a little nip in the air. Father Rensch had come to take me on a tour. We hadn’t seen each other since the whole pandemic lock down and we hugged hello. I, for one, was grateful that vaccinations enabled me to be comfortable with social closeness as opposed to the social distance we endured for so long.

MORETOWN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO