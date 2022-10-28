ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

WCAX

Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
wamc.org

Burlington preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations

Burlington, Vermont officials say the annual New Year’s eve celebration will be back to full in-person programming this year. Burlington City Arts announced that tickets to Highlight, which replaced First Night five years ago, go on sale Tuesday. The organization says it received a record number of applications including...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
The Valley Reporter

Take Me Back: St. Patrick’s Church: A labor of love

I was standing with Father Matthew Rensch in front of the newly-renovated and historically important St. Patrick Church in Moretown. The day was fall-foliage at its peak, complete with golden sunshine and a little nip in the air. Father Rensch had come to take me on a tour. We hadn’t seen each other since the whole pandemic lock down and we hugged hello. I, for one, was grateful that vaccinations enabled me to be comfortable with social closeness as opposed to the social distance we endured for so long.
MORETOWN, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
SHELBURNE, VT
newportdispatch.com

School bus crash in Wells River sends student to hospital

WELLS RIVER — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Wells River on Monday. The crash took place near the intersection of Main Street, and US Route 302, at around 7:20 a.m. According to the report, George Houghton, 25, of Groton, side-swiped a school bus. He was also unable...
NEWBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Interstate 89 construction to wrap this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soon, Interstate 89 in Richmond will be back to two lanes on each side. For months, I-89 in Richmond has been down to a single lane. VTrans has been working on a $12 million emergency culvert repair. This weekend, the agency is finally wrapping up construction....
RICHMOND, VT

