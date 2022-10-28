Read full article on original website
The Strange And Disturbing Way Katie Logan Got A New Heart On The Bold And The Beautiful
When it comes to matters of the heart, "The Bold and the Beautiful's" Katie Logan (Heather Tom) has felt it all. Even though she's and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) have tried to fight for their love, they've faced more hurdles than any other couple on the hit CBS soap, according to Soaps. There are only so many chances Katie is willing to give Bill after learning that he kissed her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and slept with his daughter-in-law Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) — which was one of the most illicit affairs ever seen on the soap.
General Hospital Star Josh Swickard Celebrates Heartwarming Family News
Actor Josh Swickard plays Detective Harrison Chase on "General Hospital," who has been suspended from the police force for twice defending the honor of his now girlfriend, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (via Soap Opera Spy). Since he has been unemployed, BLQ decided it would be good to capitalize on Chase's singing skills and is working hard as his manager to turn him into a pop star — a decision that has fans split on whether or not that's a good direction for the character. Although Daytime Confidential reported that Chase would rather be a cop than a singer, he's doing it to make BLQ happy. Swickard himself has been happy to participate in Chase's singing storyline which allows the actor to have fun on set, per Soaps in Depth.
Are Days Of Our Lives Fans Ready To Give Up On Eric And Nicole?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the characters of Eric Brady and Nicole Walker fall in and out of love for decades. The pair first met when Nicole was a waitress and Eric was a budding photographer. Eric urged Nicole to model for him and the two fell in love (via Soap Central). Sadly, things didn't work out between the pair and Eric opted to leave Salem. He was gone for 12 years before finally returning to reunite with his friends and family members. Of course, Nicole was shocked to see him, but it was clear that their old feelings were still there.
Netta Walker On The Moment She Never Saw Coming On All American: Homecoming - Exclusive
Now that Bringston University has officially been saved, there are so many more memories to be made this season on "All American: Homecoming" — and some of them are sure to shock fans. "There are a few in Season 2 that I've read and been like, 'Hold on,'" actress Netta Walker, who plays Keisha, revealed during an exclusive interview with The List.
Pretty Little Liars Alum Ian Harding's Debut On Hallmark Is Causing A Buzz
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Even though it might feel like yesterday, it's been over a decade since the first episode of "Pretty Little Liars" aired on ABC Family, now Freeform (via Vulture). While the series may have centered around the four "liars," Spencer, Aria, Hanna, and Emily, and their missing friend, Alison, there was a memorable cast of Rosewood townies that consistently appeared season after season. One fan-favorite character? High school English teacher, Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding.
Sarah Ferguson Refutes Rumors About Her Involvement With Netflix's The Crown
Fans of the Netflix hit "The Crown," are counting down the days until November 9, when Season 5 leads viewers into the turbulent 1990s (via Radio Times). With its depiction of numerous individuals who are still living, "The Crown" is creating considerable drama off-screen. A spokesman for former Prime Minister Sir John Major released a statement calling the show "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact," according to The Times.
How CJ Perry And Manny MUA Coped With The 'Pressure Cooker' Of The Surreal Life - Exclusive
As television networks continue to seek out once-popular shows to reboot, VH1 is bringing back one of the wildest reality shows from the 2000s: "The Surreal Life." The concept of the show is both simple and genius: confining a group of celebrities inside a camera-equipped house, "Big Brother"-style, and filming all the drama that ensues.
Where To Find A Dupe Of Rachel Brosnahan's Wedding Dress From The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan's charisma and clever quips as Midge in Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" rivals no one (via The Hollywood Reporter). Throughout Brosnahan's career, she's embodied many characters outside of her eponymous role and brought a distinct quality to each one. But part of Brosnahan's charm as Midge is her comedic timing and her glamorous vintage closet.
Expert Says The Royal Family Has No One To Blame For The Crown Drama But Themselves
Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots for good reasons. The new season of the Netflix drama follows the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the divorce of Charles and Princess Diana. After "The Crown" tweeted the Season 5 premiere date on September 24, the panic at Buckingham Palace began. The media began bashing Season 5 of "The Crown" almost immediately. One royal insider told The Telegraph that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary," and a friend of the king told the outlet the show is "exploitative."
11 New TV Shows to Stream This November
With a brimming lineup of new original series and those with seasonal returns, November is gearing up to be another month where streaming shows offer plenty of fare. From Netflix’s highly anticipated premiere of “Wednesday,” based on The Addams Family character starring Jenny Ortega, to Chris Hemsworth’s National Geographic exploratory special “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth,” airing on Disney+, the new month will see a range of programs that incorporate adventure, crime, comedy, feel-good moments and more.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty...
The Home Decor Line You Never Knew Drew Barrymore Started
We have all witnessed the stunning transformation of Drew Barrymore over the years. She has gone from child actor — starring in box office hits including "E.T." and "50 First Dates" — to a successful producer who launched her own company, Flower Films, with good friend Nancy Juvonen. Together, they have produced "Never Been Kissed," "Charlie's Angels," and the Jake Gyllenhaal breakout, "Donnie Darko." The company is now involved in a wide range of film and TV projects.
An Explainer Of All The Drama Surrounding Season 5 Of The Crown
Season 5 of "The Crown" will be released in early November 2022, and the royal family and several of its allies have begun to voice their concern about the series and what it does and does not show. After the trailer for Season 5 was released it became apparent that the series will cover much of what made the early-to-mid 1990s uncomfortable and downright tragic for the royal family, including the infamous fire at Windsor Castle, the deterioration of King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage, and even rumors that Prince Philip was not faithful to Queen Elizabeth II.
Story of First Human-Powered Flight Across English Channel To Be Told in Red Bull, Altitude Documentary ‘The Flight of Bryan’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A new feature documentary backed by Red Bull will examine the historic journey of the first human-powered aircraft to fly the English Channel. “The Flight of Bryan,” which is being introduced to buyers by Altitude Film Sales at this week’s American Film Market, tells the true story of self-taught U.S. hang glider pilot Bryan Allen, who flew his pedal-powered aircraft, the Gossamer Albatross, across the waterway connecting Britain and France in 1979. The journey came two years after Allen made his first human-powered aircraft flight in Shafter, California, piloting his airplane to a speed of roughly 11 miles per hour and producing...
The List Survey: Which Is Your Favorite Style Of Sunglasses?
There are some accessories that we love no matter the season — whether it's winter, spring, summer, or fall when the sun is out, our sunnies are on. Sunglasses are the perfect accessory that elevates any outfit while protecting our eyes from unwanted rays. Sunglasses can be traced back...
Royal Insider Explains What Happened When Prince Harry Tried To Interview His Exes For Spare
Now that we know when we can finally read Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's, memoir, everyone is speculating about what will be divulged in the book. Royal insiders are already "flabbergasted" by the book's title, "Spare," saying it "demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" explained royal editor Russell Myers.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Kristen Stewart
In 2022, Lifetime ranked among the top 20 highest-rated cable networks. According to Adweek, it took the 16th spot in a list of over 100 cable channels. Of course, the fact Lifetime is one of the most-watched cable networks won't come as a surprise to fans of the channel. It offers a dramatic escape from mundane life, the frequently sensationalized stories making Lifetime must-watch TV.
Kate Gosselin's Return To Reality TV Isn't What You Would Expect
Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin starred in the OG reality TV series "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The TLC show began in 2007, following the couple with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. However, in 2009, the Gosselin's marriage imploded. In a 2009 "Jon & Kate Plus 8" episode (via Us Weekly), Kate said, "Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate. I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don't know if I can say that anymore." The Gosselin's divorce in 2010 was messy, and in 2019, Jon told Dr. Oz (via The U.S. Sun), "She did not want to be married anymore... because I didn't want to film anymore. I wasn't part of the business model anymore. The network thought I was nuts. They actually hired me a therapist and a psychiatrist."
The Meaning Behind A Medusa Tattoo
Aphrodite, Pegasus, Zeus, Hercules –- many of the characters in Greek mythology have long stood as familiar archetypes in our subconscious minds. Most are likely familiar with Medusa, the snake-haired ancient being whose gaze could turn an onlooker into stone. She is a well-known figure of Greek Mythology, and depending on which depiction of her story you come across, she was either an evil monster or a beautiful priestess (via Britannica).
The Trendiest Baby Names For 2023 Are Here And They're Not What You Think
Saying the year 2023 out loud seems like a bit of a joke, yet here we are. For some, 2023 will mark the beginning of a brand new adventure — for others, the new year is yet another reminder that time is ticking by. Of all the adulthood tropes that many have not embraced yet, parenthood is one of them. While it used to be commonplace to have a squad of kids big enough for a flag football team by the time you were 21, many people are pushing childbearing further down their timeline.
Royals Expert Has Harsh Words About Prince Harry Being 'The Spare'
After much buzz and fanfare, we finally know a little bit about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. The title of the tome, "Spare," is enough for royal fans to raise their eyebrows. While the meaning behind the name of the autobiography the Duke of Sussex penned with the help of a ghost writer is open to some interpretation, the wait will be over when "Spare" is released on January 10, 2023 (via CNN and ARY News).
