Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin starred in the OG reality TV series "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The TLC show began in 2007, following the couple with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. However, in 2009, the Gosselin's marriage imploded. In a 2009 "Jon & Kate Plus 8" episode (via Us Weekly), Kate said, "Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate. I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don't know if I can say that anymore." The Gosselin's divorce in 2010 was messy, and in 2019, Jon told Dr. Oz (via The U.S. Sun), "She did not want to be married anymore... because I didn't want to film anymore. I wasn't part of the business model anymore. The network thought I was nuts. They actually hired me a therapist and a psychiatrist."

