NC news anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
Stanly News & Press
Gray Stone crowns king, queen at Knightfest
Gray Stone Day School held its annual Knightfest on Oct. 7 for both middle and high school students. Preceding the homecoming soccer game, the event was planned and executed by Melissa Eudy’s high school Leadership class. For the past two months, the class worked to secure vendors alongside parent...
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher
SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
WRAL
Proud Boys protest LGBTQ+ drag show brunch
Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Cristina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Cristina! She's is a fun-loving pup who does very well with everyone including other dogs!. She has been with SPCA of the triad since she was 6-weeks old, and now Cristina is ready to find her forever home. If you're looking for a family dog...
North Carolina Man's 'Heart Was Racing' After Scoring $200,000 Lottery Win
The lucky man's wife didn't believe he won at first because he's "always playing jokes on her."
Proud Boys, pro-confederate protesters show up to Sanford LGBTQ+ event after organizers face death threats online
SANFORD, N.C. — Members of the far-right street fighting group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a LGBTQ+ brunch and fundraiser in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Lindsey Knapp, organizer for the event at Hugger Mugger Brewing, told WRAL News the event has been highlighted by hate groups online.
Stanly News & Press
Pinnacle team wins Hospice tournament
Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie recently hosted the 18th annual golf tournament at The Tillery Tradition Country Club. The event included 18 holes of golf, contests, prizes, a raffle and food. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrrie. The first place team was from Pinnacle Financial Partners in...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
Halloween is when? Does the city or county regulate trick-or-treat times?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What day is Halloween? It seems like a simple question, right? Everyone knows it's October 31, but what they really mean is, what day is trick or treat? When will the kids be going out and when will people be handing out candy?. Halloween 2022 falls...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
North Carolina Woman Cited After Stopping Father From Drinking Soda
"We can't stress enough how dangerous this is," the police department warned.
Raleigh News & Observer
Viral TikTok shows biker yelling racial slur in North Carolina road rage incident
Editor’s note: The video clip below contains racist and vulgar language. Gastonia Police will investigate a terrifying daytime road-rage encounter, now viral on TikTok, in which an enraged biker hurled racial slurs and other invective at a woman in a car. She sent the video and I somehow knew...
Stanly News & Press
LIBRARY LOOKOUT COLUMN: Together We Can
When I found out that I had been named director of our library system last month, I was flooded with a sense that dreams were about to become a reality. Of course, the dream of my career goal was coming true, but my dreams for our community are much bigger and are driven by partnerships with our library system.
Who killed Avery Horlbeck? Family looking for answers after student killed during GHOE 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother is calling for answers ahead of the one-year anniversary of her son's death. Avery Horlbeck was shot and killed during NC A&T homecoming weekend last year. He was a member of the blue and gold marching band. His murder remains unsolved. Sunday will mark...
abc45.com
Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt
Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
