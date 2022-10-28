ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Gray Stone crowns king, queen at Knightfest

Gray Stone Day School held its annual Knightfest on Oct. 7 for both middle and high school students. Preceding the homecoming soccer game, the event was planned and executed by Melissa Eudy’s high school Leadership class. For the past two months, the class worked to secure vendors alongside parent...
MISENHEIMER, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Salisbury’s Red Hot Mamas host run in honor of Eliza Fletcher

SALISBURY, N.C. — A women’s running group, Red Hot Mamas, organized a run in memory of Eliza Fletcher in Salisbury, N.C. on Saturday morning. The 5k run began at 4:30 a.m., the same time as Eliza Fletcher’s last run. The purpose of the run was to honor all women runner victims and to help raise awareness against all forms of violence against women.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday

The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Proud Boys protest LGBTQ+ drag show brunch

Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Members of the far-right militia group known as the Proud Boys showed up to a drag queen event in Sanford on Sunday afternoon. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John...
SANFORD, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Cristina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Cristina! She's is a fun-loving pup who does very well with everyone including other dogs!. She has been with SPCA of the triad since she was 6-weeks old, and now Cristina is ready to find her forever home. If you're looking for a family dog...
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Pinnacle team wins Hospice tournament

Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie recently hosted the 18th annual golf tournament at The Tillery Tradition Country Club. The event included 18 holes of golf, contests, prizes, a raffle and food. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrrie. The first place team was from Pinnacle Financial Partners in...
ALBEMARLE, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Stanly News & Press

LIBRARY LOOKOUT COLUMN: Together We Can

When I found out that I had been named director of our library system last month, I was flooded with a sense that dreams were about to become a reality. Of course, the dream of my career goal was coming true, but my dreams for our community are much bigger and are driven by partnerships with our library system.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

