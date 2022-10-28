ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

By KEVIN FREKING, MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
