AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Former Proud Boys member was hired to work at Miami polling station until it surfaced he is awaiting trial for Jan. 6, report says
A county spokesperson said Gabriel Garcia was dismissed from his poll worker role after it was revealed he was charged over the Capitol riot.
Mark Meadows lawsuit fighting Jan. 6 subpoenas tossed by federal judge
A federal judge has dismissed former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows's lawsuits against the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
How Wes Moore and Kari Lake could redefine America’s political future
Midterm elections often produce candidates who later become important players in national politics. In 1978, Bill Clinton was elected the nation’s youngest governor at age 32. Although he lost his reelection bid in 1980, Clinton returned to the governor’s mansion two years later and held that office for a decade before running for president.
Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
Comments / 0