ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 42

Frankiegth2
3d ago

Yes, good for Portland and Sacramento. Vagrants go get a job (EVERYONE is hiring) and a shared place to live. Stop being a drain on the hard working citizens of our beautiful cities.

Reply
12
Catherine Anne
4d ago

What happened to mayor Steinberg's grand plan to make it illegal to remove homeless people from their camps in Sacramento? Seems he's done a 180. Makes me wonder about the motivation. Did he, perhaps, learn that homeless don't make campaign contributions and don't generally vote?

Reply(1)
9
Mark Prosser
3d ago

if we stop coddling, giving them tarps and tents paid for by taxpayers, providing everything else, maybe they would move on! sick of it all. Carol

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

City Sweeps Laurelhurst Park Homeless Residents to Turn Street Into Pickleball Courts

Trucks and moving vans showed up at Laurelhurst Park early Halloween morning to start breaking down tents and packing up the belongings of those residing on the sidewalk between SE Cesar Chavez Ave. and SE 37th Ave. Residents had been warned about the camp sweep last week, and some had relocated before staff with Rapid Response Bio Clean—the city contractors hired to clear homeless camps—showed up Monday. Others expressed frustration as they hastily took down their tents and loaded their possessions onto carts in the morning drizzle.
PORTLAND, OR
KCRA.com

Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KCRA.com

Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply

Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
ROSEVILLE, CA
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC10

Pedestrian killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, police officials said. Just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police Department officers were called to the area of Tri Stations Road and Roseville Road on reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy