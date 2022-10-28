Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville. The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Wave 3
Layne Elementary teacher wins Save A Lot ‘Class-iest Teacher’ sweepstakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at Layne Elementary was presented an award and recognized for her dedication and hard work. On Monday, Save A Lot presented Adrienne Moore-Davenport with $500 and the award for “Save A Lot’s Class-iest Teacher.”. The sweepstakes was created in September...
