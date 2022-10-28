ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside Gunn Recruits Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, DJ Drama & More For New LP

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago

Photo: Griselda/EMPIRE

Westside Gunn has recruited an army of Hip-Hop's heavy hitters to come through for the final installment of his long-running album series.

On Friday, October 28, the Buffalo, N.Y. native dropped off 10 via Griselda and EMPIRE. The 12-track album acts as the conclusion to his Hitler Wears Hermes , which he launched a decade ago. Gunn also enlists rap stars like A$AP Rocky , Run The Jewels , Black Star , Ghostface Killah , Raekwon , Busta Rhymes , Benny The Butcher , Conway The Machine , Stove God Cooks , Armani Caesar , Rome Streetz , Jay Worthy , Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls ), RZA , The Alchemist , Swizz Beatz and Pete Rock to throw down on the LP.

“It’s only right that we end here," Westside Gunn said about the album. "All special things get a memorial release. The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”

Westside Gunn initially started the series as a play on The Devil Wears Prada . He intended to close out the series with HWH8 , which he dropped as a double-sided album with two editions. Side A features Mach-Hommy , Jadakiss , Lil Wayne , DJ Clue , Sauce Walka while Side B holds collaborations with Jay Electronica , 2 Chainz , AZ , Tyler The Creator and more.

Listen to Westside Gunn's new album 10 below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

