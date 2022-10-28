Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's pastry chefs spill the details on their favorite Halloween candy
From a chocolate skull-pture to candy-chunk blondies, local pros share their best spooky treats.
Voodoo Doughnut to open its fourth Houston location in Katy
Voodoo Doughnut has three other Houston-area locations. (Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut) Voodoo Doughnut, a think-outside-the-box gourmet doughnut shop, will open its fourth Houston-area location in Katy by the end of 2022. Located at 1301 N. Fry Road, Katy, this Portland, Oregon-based eatery is scheduled to open by mid-December. Voodoo Doughnut is...
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX
Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City
Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Downtown Houston is now home to a fall-themed patio with cozy cocktails
The C. Baldwin Hotel's new Fall Spritz Garden features live music and cozy cocktails.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Astros Space City gear is a fashion grand slam
What's a bigger hit than an Alvarez home run? It could be you.
Houston and Philadelphia breweries make a big World Series bet
Saint Arnold and Yards Brewing have challenged each other in the Astros-Phillies face-off.
Group behind The Annie opens new 1950s-style Cuban lounge in Uptown Houston
Benjamin Berg, founder of Berg Hospitality Group, has a new concept coming to the Uptown area. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Berg Hospitality Group, the Houston-based culinary group run by restaurateur Benjamin Berg, will open a new Havana-inspired lounge Oct. 28 in an intimate spot located next door to The Annie Café & Bar in Uptown Houston.
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf Park
The city of Houston is in line for a brand-new surf park. Construction of HTX Surf, a world-class surf resort and destination, will get underway in the first half of 2023. A press release states that the new surf resort will be located in Generation Park, which is just 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and sixty minutes from the bustling Houston metropolitan area.
targetedonc.com
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Find the closest, best restaurant to your early voting polling place
Here's where to get the best food after you've cast your early ballot.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
AdWeek
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
New Houston bar brings vintage vibes and eye candy to the Heights
EZ's Liquor Lounge touts classic cocktails, bar snacks and more than a tinge of nostalgia.
