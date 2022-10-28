ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livin' Like a Princess! Anne Hathaway's Net Worth In 2022 Gets Her the Royal Treatment

By Allie Nelson
 4 days ago
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s net worth is the result of an over two-decade career in Hollywood. Starting out in teenage roles like in The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted, Hathaway was able to make a fairly smooth transition to serious roles, like in Rachel Getting Married and Les Misérables. The Academy Award winner has led many films, from romances to comedies to Oscar fare—is there anything she can’t do?

The Brooklyn-born actress is still one of the most sought-after names in the industry. Consistently turning in acclaimed performances, it’s no surprise that she’s often topped the lists of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Here is all you need to know about Anne Hathaway’s net worth and how she conquered Hollywood.

How did Anne Hathaway become famous?

Considering the fact that Anne Hathaway gets her name from William Shakespeare’s wife, it should be no surprise that her mother is a former actress and her grandfather a radio personality. Hathaway began acting as a child in school and local productions, which continued throughout all of her years of schooling, even singing at Carnegie Hall as part of a high school chorus group.

It was a few days after this Carnegie Hall performance that Hathaway got her first acting break when she was cast in the short-lived FOX TV show Get Real which ran for one season from 1999 to 2000, alongside fellow rising star Jesse Eisenberg. However, her big break and the role that would make her famous came when she was cast as the lead role in the 2001 hit teen movie adaptation of the best-selling book The Princess Diaries alongside Julie Andrews. She reprised the role in 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement.

At this time, Hathaway was stuck in children’s movies and teen roles and pushed to make more adult films. She successfully made the transition to adult actress with a supporting role in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, but it was her lead role in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada that really solidified her place as a leading lady. Her 2008 Oscar nomination for Best Actress for the movie Rachel Getting Married proved Hathaway was a force to be reckoned with and she has been an acclaimed, in-demand actress ever since.

What is Anne Hathaway’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anne Hathaway’s net worth is $80 million. She has earned this small fortune by being one of the most in-demand and highest-paid actresses of her generation. Her films have grossed over $6.8 billion worldwide.

Is Anne Hathaway a billionaire?

Because she has a net worth of $80 million, Anne Hathaway is not a billionaire. However, she is still richer than most people. Maybe someday, Anne!

How is Anne Hathaway so rich?

Anne Hathaway is so rich because she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She earned this distinction by turning in acclaimed performances and starring in projects that have been commercially (and many times critically) successful. Her movies have earned over $6.8 billion globally, making her a very commercially successful and viable actress, which in turn makes her one of the most in-demand actresses working today. Hathaway has been nominated for two Oscars, one of which she won. She has proven that she has a strong fanbase that is willing to come out and support her projects as well as her ability to elevate a movie with her inclusion. She is also a sought-after name and face for endorsement deals for high-end brands.

How much money does Anne Hathaway make a year?

The amount of money that Anne Hathaway makes a year can vary depending on the number of projects that she takes on and their respective budgets. It has been reported that Hathaway earns as much as $12 million per year on average. That ensures that she’s pretty much the opposite of Fantine, her character from Les Misérables.

How much does Anne Hathaway make per movie?

Depending on the movie’s budget and her role in the project, Anne Hathaway is paid anywhere from $5 million to $10 million per movie. As $10 million was for her Oscar-winning role in Les Miserables, her salary likely increased due to her winning the esteemed award.

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for The Princess Diaries?

For her breakout role in 2001’s The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway was reportedly paid $400,000. Not bad, teenage Anne!

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for The Devil Wears Prada?

For her role alongside Meryl Streep in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway reportedly earned her first six-figure salary with her $1 million paycheck. That’ll afford you a lot of Prada!

How much did Anne Hathaway make for Batman?

For her role as Catwoman/Selina Kyle in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway’s salary increased once again with a paycheck of $7.5 million. Catwoman wouldn’t have to keep stealing if she made that much!

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for Les Mis?

Anne Hathaway achieved a career-high paycheck for her Oscar-winning role in 2012’s Les Misérables when she was paid $10 million for her role as Fantine. That’s a whole lot of money to play a woman whose plight is poverty.

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for Alice in Wonderland?

It is not known how much Anne Hathaway was paid to take on the role of The White Queen in 2010’s Alice in Wonderland. However, considering she was being paid around $5 million per role at that time in her career, we can imagine she was paid a similar amount.

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for The Intern?

It is not known how much Anne Hathaway was paid to star alongside Robert De Niro in 2015’s The Intern. However, considering she was paid between $5 million and $10 million per role at that time, we can imagine her salary was in that range. Not bad for an intern!

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for Interstellar?

Interstellar is one of Anne Hathaway’s most successful films of all time, grossing over $672 million at the worldwide box office. For her role as NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand, Anne Hathaway was reportedly paid upwards of $6 million.

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for The Witches?

Anne Hathaway took over the role of the lead witch from Anjelica Huston in the 2020 remake of The Witches. For the part, Anne Hathaway was reportedly paid a career-best of $15 million. And she didn’t even have to resort to witchcraft to land that payday (that we know of)!

How much did Anne Hathaway get paid for Ocean's Eight?

Anne Hathaway took on the role of haughty actress Daphne Kluger in the all-female reboot of Ocean’s Eleven, 2018’s Ocean's Eight. For the ensemble heist movie, Anne Hathaway was reportedly paid $3 million. It’s a lot easier to earn millions of dollars than to steal it through an elaborate heist scheme, right Anne?

