'I Pour Beer Out Of My T*ts Too': Katy Perry Claims Strange 'Broken Doll' Eye Glitch Was Actually A 'Party Trick'

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
April Fools ... in October? Katy Perry confessed her strange and viral eyelid malfunction at her Las Vegas concert was intentional.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜," the popstar wrote in an Instagram announcement on Thursday, October 27.

The "Dark Horse" vocalist didn't clarify whether she was just joking or really did plan for the "trick" to occur, but either way, she has accepted the monumental meme and used it as an exciting announcement for more upcoming performances.

"The show’s set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️," Perry shared before adding a quip about how her costume lets her lactate beer from her breasts.

"This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺 ," wrote the mother-of-one , who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom .

"Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅 ," Perry, 38, concluded.

Fans twisted their ankle running to the comments section of the video, the same way many users joined together to poke fun at the popstar when the original moment circulated through social media.

"Were you on drugs when u wrote this," one person harshly asked, while another added, "what the f**k [is] wrong with your eyes."

Although many users felt the explanatory post "seemed like a distraction ," Perry's truest fans were still there to support her.

"This is genius 😂😂😂 maybe people will stop texting me asking me what’s wrong with your eye now 🤭," one admirer commented, while another added, "HOW DO I DO THIS!?!? I want to learn so bad!!! 😂😂😂."

