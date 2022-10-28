ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue

It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents where they remember having...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA

When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
HAMPTON, NH
102.9 WBLM

Small New England Business Creates Fun Snack Boards for Kids

Fun, festive, entertaining charcuterie for kids that can be shipped in ready-made containers and boxes with little to zero prep work. This may be one of the most creative businesses I've seen to come out of the pandemic. Are you ready to go several steps beyond children's party platters?. Devouring...
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Leavitt campaign filings show several donations above allowed limit

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The campaign for Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt has received some donations that are over the federal limit, but the campaign said there are explanations. Leavitt's campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has draw national attention and donations from across the...
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

