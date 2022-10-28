Read full article on original website
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents where they remember having...
Only 2 New England Cities Landed in the Top 25 Best Halloween Cities
You either love Halloween, participate in a minimal way by handing out candy, or avoid it to no end by turning off your lights and hiding out in your room with popcorn and good movie. Maybe, like me, you're actually all three depending on your mood. When I'm in the...
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is Already a Favorite
If some of your favorite movies are Bottle Shock, Sideways, and The Secret of Santa Vittoria, then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist Donna Ali Bishop is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
New Hampshire Brewery Teams Up With Operation Delta Dog for New IPA
When a brewery that you love teams up with a local nonprofit that you love to create an IPA, the results are delicious!. Smuttynose, based out of Hampton, New Hampshire, has teamed up with Operation Delta Dog for their new "Operation Delta Dog IPA". Operation Delta Dog is a Hollis, New Hampshire-based nonprofit with a unique and important mission: to rescue homeless dogs and train them to become service dogs for Veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and other related challenges.
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
Small New England Business Creates Fun Snack Boards for Kids
Fun, festive, entertaining charcuterie for kids that can be shipped in ready-made containers and boxes with little to zero prep work. This may be one of the most creative businesses I've seen to come out of the pandemic. Are you ready to go several steps beyond children's party platters?. Devouring...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. And I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”?...
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
Here’s How to Win WOKQ’s Fall Furniture Fantasy With Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses
Have you been dreaming of a whole new layout for your place? New couch? New bed? New tables?. We want to make your furniture fantasies a reality. We've teamed up with Cardi's Furniture and Mattresses in Seabrook, New Hampshire, for our Fall Furniture Fantasy. Whether you need a new couch,...
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Leavitt campaign filings show several donations above allowed limit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The campaign for Republican 1st Congressional District candidate Karoline Leavitt has received some donations that are over the federal limit, but the campaign said there are explanations. Leavitt's campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has draw national attention and donations from across the...
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
I Didn’t Believe in Psychics Until I Went to One in Salem, Massachusetts
I’ve always been a spiritual person. I charge my crystals under the full moon, meditate to ground myself and set manifestations, and can guess someone’s astrological sign just by the way they present themselves. I grew up in a spiritual family, with the women on my mom’s side...
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts Lake
If you've lived in Massachusetts most of your life, you may have heard of the Quabbin Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
