Portsmouth, NH

97.5 WOKQ

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From New Hampshire to Maine

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue

It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents where they remember having...
BOSTON, MA
Speeding Pickup Hits Guardrail, Rolls Over on I-95 at NH-MA Border

Driver inattention and speed are being blamed for the rollover of a truck into the median of Interstate 95 in Seabrook early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police said Samantha Famolare, 30, of Peabody, Massachusetts was driving on a suspended license when her 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went out of the left lane approaching the state border around 3:05 a.m. The pickup hit a guardrail and rolled over landing in an upright position between two guardrails.
SEABROOK, NH
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine

During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Guardrail Hit Leads to High Speed Chase Through NH Seacoast

A Portland man who hit a guard rail with a U-Haul pickup on Route 101 in Raymond on Thursday morning led police on a multi-town pursuit that ended with four deflated tires. State Police troopers tried to stop the pickup around 7:10 a.m. in Hampton after the driver, Justin B. Digatano, 32, exited onto Route 1. As the troopers walked towards the stopped pickup, Digatano took off. The troopers followed Digatano as he went at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic north onto Route 1, west on Route 101, and onto Interstate 95 and the Spaulding Turnpike north into Dover.
RAYMOND, NH
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’

We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ Near Mall of NH

An investigation is underway into a suspicious death at the Mall of New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said an one person is dead at the mall on South Willow Street but did not disclose details. Manchester Police sent an alert about police activity at the mall around 3:40 p.m. and asked people to avoid the mall area,
MANCHESTER, NH
