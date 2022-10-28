Read full article on original website
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From New Hampshire to Maine
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is Already a Favorite
If some of your favorite movies are Bottle Shock, Sideways, and The Secret of Santa Vittoria, then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist Donna Ali Bishop is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
I Didn’t Believe in Psychics Until I Went to One in Salem, Massachusetts
I’ve always been a spiritual person. I charge my crystals under the full moon, meditate to ground myself and set manifestations, and can guess someone’s astrological sign just by the way they present themselves. I grew up in a spiritual family, with the women on my mom’s side...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents where they remember having...
Speeding Pickup Hits Guardrail, Rolls Over on I-95 at NH-MA Border
Driver inattention and speed are being blamed for the rollover of a truck into the median of Interstate 95 in Seabrook early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police said Samantha Famolare, 30, of Peabody, Massachusetts was driving on a suspended license when her 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went out of the left lane approaching the state border around 3:05 a.m. The pickup hit a guardrail and rolled over landing in an upright position between two guardrails.
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine
During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
Guardrail Hit Leads to High Speed Chase Through NH Seacoast
A Portland man who hit a guard rail with a U-Haul pickup on Route 101 in Raymond on Thursday morning led police on a multi-town pursuit that ended with four deflated tires. State Police troopers tried to stop the pickup around 7:10 a.m. in Hampton after the driver, Justin B. Digatano, 32, exited onto Route 1. As the troopers walked towards the stopped pickup, Digatano took off. The troopers followed Digatano as he went at a high rate of speed, weaving through traffic north onto Route 1, west on Route 101, and onto Interstate 95 and the Spaulding Turnpike north into Dover.
Deadwick’s Ethereal Emporium in Portsmouth, NH, is the Seacoast’s ‘Best-Kept Magical Retail Secret’
We're in the home stretch of spooky season, so what better time to talk about one of this writer's favorite shops in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?. Tucked away on Sheafe Street is Deadwick's Etherial Emporium, a metaphysical store that describes itself on its Facebook as "The Seacoast's best kept magical retail secret." It's part of Pickwick's Mercantile which, in addition to the title business (another favorite), is comprised of Lady Pickwick's, Pickwick's at the Banke, and Fezziwig's Food and Fountain. All of these places are worth visiting, and possess a unique historic charm unlike any other shops in the area. The employees even dress in period garb.
Police Investigate ‘Suspicious Death’ Near Mall of NH
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death at the Mall of New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said an one person is dead at the mall on South Willow Street but did not disclose details. Manchester Police sent an alert about police activity at the mall around 3:40 p.m. and asked people to avoid the mall area,
Maine’s Small Businesses Deserve Our Support, Especially in This Climate
I must admit, I love online shopping. Like most Americans, our house typically has a steady stream of packages throughout the week rolling through. Amazon, Chewy, and Threadup are certainly the regulars, but not the only ones. But even with this steady stream of commerce, you will still find me...
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
All Political Signs Should Be as Epic as This Maine Business Has
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
Only One Weekend Left to Hit These Haunted Attractions in New Hampshire and Maine
It's sad to say, but the spooky season is almost over. With Halloween coming up next week, there is little time left to do all the spooky things that you wanted to do this October. Luckily, there is still one weekend left for you to hit these located haunted attractions in Maine and New Hampshire.
