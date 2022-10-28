Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Exploring the antioxidant benefits of different types of honey
Citrus honey has an increased abundance of antioxidants in comparison to other standard types of honey, according to a new study by University of the West of Scotland (UWS). The research is published in the journal Antioxidants. Antioxidants are chemicals that reduce or prevent the effects of free radicals: unstable...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?
Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts
Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Signs You Need To Adjust Your Antidepressants
Your mental health plays a role in your overall well being and can drastically impact your ability to function effectively from day to day. In fact, when your mood isn't right, it can throw off the tone and feel of your day, week, or even month. Inspira Health explains that the top three most diagnosed mental health disorders are anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For individuals who experience milder symptoms of mental health disorders, treatment options may only include a form of therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to help cope with the side effects and symptoms of a disorder or mental illness (via Mayo Clinic). However, other individuals who experience long-term or more severe effects of a mental health disorder may have a treatment plan that includes therapy and a prescribed antidepressant.
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say
There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science
With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Adults With ADHD at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease, Study Shows
People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University in Sweden, the study investigated the associations between ADHD and a wide range of cardiovascular diseases in adults. The results showed that of the individuals who were followed as part of the study, 38% of those with ADHD developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD.
AOL Corp
Exactly How Much Water You Should Drink to Lose Weight
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." IS great for you—we all know that. You've likely heard this your entire life: Drinking water is one of the building blocks of good health. And, it’s definitely true. But, on a deeper level, helps your brain stay alert, your cells function as they should, and your exercise performance reach the highest levels.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly
High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
