Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Check out this awesome Halloween projection show on a home in Batavia
A projection mapping hobby turned small business keeps Keith Moeller busy in Batavia around the holidays.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!
It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
dayton.com
French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes
Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today
DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Butters
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in studio with our Pet of the Week! Butters is a cute 6 month adoptable mixed breed. Click here for more.
cincinnatirefined.com
Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs
In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
Comments / 0