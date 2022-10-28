ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Dayton Book Fair needs books! And teapots!

It’s a hive of activity at the offices of Dayton’s Book Fair Foundation as volunteers prepare for their 51st sale Nov. 11-14 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The mission of the Book Fair Foundation, Inc. is to receive and collect donated books which are resold through an annual book fair and other channels in order to raise money for a variety of charitable interests.
DAYTON, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

French-inspired eatery in Troy now serving savory crêpes

Oh Crêpe, a French-inspired eatery in Troy, is adding savory crêpes to its menu for guests to have a new lunch or dinner option. “I added savory crêpes because I want to be more of a traditional French crêperie that offers sweet and savory options,” said J.D.Winteregg, who owns the shop with his business partner, Seth Middleton. “We’re open all day, so we want people to know they can have lunch and dinner there as well - something delicious that won’t break the bank.”
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients

PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Fall Harvest Festival to kick off today

DAYTON — The Dayton Fall Harvest Festival will kick off today at Kettering Field Complex. This Drive-thru event will happen on Monday, October 31 starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m. >>Autism Awareness: Blue Bucket Project helps make Halloween safe and fun!. Cars can begin lining up...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Butters

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in studio with our Pet of the Week! Butters is a cute 6 month adoptable mixed breed. Click here for more.
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Living like Maya at Donna Salyers' Fabulous-Furs

In partnership with The BMW Store, where "Passion Loves Company," we asked readers to tell us about their passion projects. We're selecting one person a month to receive an exclusive experience to give their passion some company. Click here to nominate yourself or a friend. Bonnie Collins and Donna Salyers...

