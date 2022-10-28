ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Petrol attack in 1998 was inspired by Reservoir Dogs scene, previous trial told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXsPc_0iq5vV9d00

A man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend more than 20 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

Steven Paul Craig, 58, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent two years after he carried out the horrific attack on Jacqueline Kirk in April 1998.

Then aged 35, Craig was described as a heroin and amphetamine user as well as a heavy drinker.

He was said to have developed a fascination with a scene from the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs in which a police officer is tied to a chair, tortured and has petrol poured over him.

Ms Kirk, who was 42 during the first trial which took place in April 2000, told Bristol Crown Court her relationship with Craig had been stormy and that at the time she was terrified of him.

The mother of two said they had been together for around three or four years before the incident and that he used to hit her regularly.

She described another incident which happened two years before, when Craig covered her in petrol as she lay in bed but he did not light it.

The day before the near-fatal incident Ms Kirk said she travelled with Craig from Bath, where they lived, to Weston-super-Mare following an argument.

He had told her she needed to get out of town because he had ordered someone called “big Charlie” to kill her and he could not stop him.

She said the pair spent a night sleeping in their Volkswagen car and a day wandering around the seaside town in Somerset before they went back to the vehicle which they had parked in Dolphin Square.

Giving her evidence from the witness stand, her face clearly disfigured by her injuries, Ms Kirk recounted the attack itself during which she covered the plastic tube in her throat so the court could hear what she had to say.

She told the court: “I only got in the car to start with to stop being hit.

“He told me to pass him the bottle which was behind his seat. I passed it to him.

“He told me to put my head down and said ‘get it right down’ which I did as far as I could.

“Then he poured the petrol over me. I could feel it going down my face and my neck.

“It just seemed to go on and on forever.

“I wasn’t thinking he was going to set fire to me. I just thought I was going to get battered and I was thinking ‘not again’.

“Steve got out of the car. I got out of the car after Steve as I thought it was safer.

“He said: ‘Have a cigarette, it might be your last one.’

“I said I didn’t want one.

“He said: ‘Take it or I’ll throw it at you, see how calm your nerves are now’.

“I took it. He gave me a light. I just saw a blue flame from the lighter flashing past my face.

“I started to feel my arms burning. He turned round and I think I said: ‘Help me’.”

The next thing Ms Kirk said she remembered was waking up in Frenchay Hospital in Bristol.

She would spend the next eight to nine months in hospital undergoing 14 operations including a tracheotomy to help her breathe.

Although Ms Kirk had survived her “life-threatening” injuries, she had suffered burns to 35% of her body and had to have extensive skin grafts.

Out of fear of Craig, Ms Kirk refused to tell the police what had happened until after she was released from hospital, telling the court: “It is very difficult to believe someone you love could do that to you.

“I did not have the strength.”

But she said she could not spend her life “not being able to tell people the truth”.

“I had a duty to my own self-respect,” Ms Kirk added.

When she opened up to officers about her ordeal she told them of Craig’s obsession with the Reservoir Dogs scene, later telling the trial: “He just thought it was really cool and great to be able to do.”

By the time Ms Kirk came forward Craig had already been arrested for an attack on another woman.

The woman, who remains anonymous for legal reasons, had been subjected to a terrifying ordeal lasting a number of hours in a squat in the eastern area of Bristol on January 23 1999, the court was told.

The court heard how Craig repeatedly punched her, head-butted her and beat her with a piece of wood before raping her.

The prosecutor said the woman, who was tied up during the attack, received serious injuries.

And at one point Craig tried to scalp her with a pair of scissors which he also used to stab her before throwing her into a bath of hot water.

She also told the court he had doused her in lighter fuel and waved a lighter in front of her.

According to the woman, Craig told her: “I am enjoying this. I am a psychopath. Don’t beg.”

Craig, who sat in the dock flanked by three prison officers, wearing grey trousers, a brown shirt and patterned Paisley tie, denied all the charges relating to the attacks on both women.

He explained Ms Kirk’s injuries were caused by her spilling petrol on herself after she was disturbed by some youths while filling up the car from a Coke bottle and it had accidentally ignited.

He said he had no recollection of the other attack, claiming it must have been someone else.

The jury found Craig guilty of two charges of GBH with intent and one count of rape but was cleared of a second charge of rape.

He was sentenced in May 2000 to life in prison, with Judge Carol Hagen recommending he serve at least nine years behind bars.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register when he was released.

Judge Hagen said: “I regard this defendant as posing the gravest possible risk to the public and most certainly to any woman with whom he might strike up a relationship in the future.”

Referring to the attack on Ms Kirk, she said: “It is difficult to conceive of anyone committing a more horrendous offence … the consequences for her will be with her for the rest of her life.”

Craig was first released on licence in 2015 but was recalled to prison on multiple occasions.

His most recent stint inside before being charged with murder on June 3 2021 was in 2019.

Craig was found guilty of murder on Friday at Bristol Crown Court after prosecutors successfully argued the injuries he inflicted on Ms Kirk more than two decades ago contributed to her death in 2019 when she suffered a ruptured diaphragm.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lab worker strangled colleague and then staged ‘cunning’ cover-up, court told

A lab worker strangled a colleague, cut her throat to make sure she was dead, and then dumped her body in undergrowth beside a country lane, a murder trial has heard. A jury at Leicester Crown Court was told that Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough at his home and immediately staged a “calculated and carefully executed” cover-up, including leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Drivers drag Just Stop Oil protesters away during London road blockages

Furious motorists dragged Just Stop Oil protesters out of the way as activists simultaneously blocked four roads in London on Saturday. The anti-oil campaign group said 61 of its supporters walked onto Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street, just off Kennington Park Road, and Blackfriars Road, and sat down holding banners, causing traffic delays, at 12pm.
newschain

Man shot dead at party attended by US rap group Migos

A man has been shot dead and two others injured at a private party in Texas attended by members of US rap group Migos. Police have not identified the victim, only describing him as a black man in his late 20s. Houston police spokesman Ronnie Willkens said the man appeared...
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

Just Stop Oil members try to scale Downing Street gates on 32nd day of action

Just Stop Oil protesters have attempted to climb the gates of Downing Street on their 32nd day of action calling on the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences. At 11.20am on Tuesday, 22 protesters arrived in Whitehall with one group blocking the busy central London route by sitting in the road, with some gluing themselves to the Tarmac, while others tried to climb the gates to Downing Street.
newschain

Primark staff welcome shoppers back to Belfast store four years after blaze

Primark staff formed a raucous guard of honour as they welcomed eager shoppers back to their Belfast store four years after a devastating fire gutted the historic building. Bargain-hunters began queuing outside the landmark Bank Buildings in the city centre in the early hours of Tuesday ahead of the long-awaited reopening of the retail institution that was destroyed in the 2018 blaze.
newschain

Princess Royal opens hub for Royal Navy families

The Princess Royal has opened a community hub which provides support for families with a parent in the armed forces. Anne met users and staff at the new Gosport Community Hub which will serve 435 children from service families in the Gosport and Fareham area of Portsmouth. The centre has...
newschain

Jamie Hodgson called into Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdraws

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has been called up to the Scotland squad after Sam Skinner withdrew through injury. The 27-year-old Glasgow Warriors second-rower was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s 16-15 defeat by Australia and left BT Murrayfield afterwards with his foot in a brace. It was...
newschain

Lorry drivers backing Bolsonaro block hundreds of roads in election protest

Brazilian truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked hundreds of roads to protest against his election loss to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Since the left-wing Mr da Silva’s’s victory on Sunday night, many truck drivers have jammed traffic in areas across the country and said they will not acknowledge Mr Bolsonaro’s defeat.
newschain

Home Office hope to move 400 people from overcrowded Manston centre, says union

A union representing Border Force workers at an overcrowded immigration centre in Kent says the Home Office hope to move 400 people out of the site on Tuesday. Lucy Moreton of the Union for Borders, Immigration and Customs (ISU) added the Home Office has not replied to their requests for increased support for staff working at the Manston processing centre.
newschain

A Plus Tard stars in six entries for Betfair Chase

A Plus Tard will face a maximum of five rivals when he bids to retain his Betfair Chase crown at Haydock Park on November 19. The Henry de Bromhead-trained star went from Merseyside to Leopardstown last year and then to Cheltenham for the Gold Cup, where he triumphed in brilliant style in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.
newschain

Britishvolt continues emergency funding talks to avoid collapse

Battery start-up Britishvolt is holding emergency talks as it seeks a last-minute reprieve to avoid tumbling into administration. The company has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers. However, it is teetering on the brink of insolvency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy