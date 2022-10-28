Read full article on original website
Auburn announces former player as interim head coach
Following the firing of Head Coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, an interim coach has been named for the remainder of the season.
WAFF
Hornets snap Bulldogs Magic City Classic winning streak
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor entered into the 81st Magic City Classic undefeated. Four straight years of wins over bitter rival Alabama State. After his fifth meeting with the Hornets, Maynor may look back at a fifth win that slipped away from miscues. The Bulldogs...
Geneva, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Breaking: Auburn Has Fired Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin
The Auburn Tigers are officially moving on from head football coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn University announces just moments ago that Bryan Harsin has been fired. It's a move that's been in the making for several weeks now. It's finally official. Harsin went just 9-12 during his ...
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?
We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee local makes UA’s wheelchair tennis team
The score was 4-4, but the match was not over. Toni Nelson, University of Alabama sophomore from Tallassee, would later win her first match 6-4, but in that moment, it did not feel so certain. “We're really trying to focus on positivity,” Nelson said. “That's one of the main goals...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Talty: New Auburn AD must deliver right football coach. It’s not Bryan Harsin
Welcome to Auburn, John Cohen. Once you pick a new house to move to, you must pick a new football coach. You might even want to reverse the order of those actions. Clearly, Bryan Harsin can’t be the guy moving forward. That’s not a new development – it’s been obvious almost from Day 1 – but the sooner Auburn can pull the plug on the failed second-year head coach, the better. As my colleague, Joe Goodman put it, “A zombie walks the sidelines of Jordan-Hare Stadium where the ghosts of greatness linger in sadness, and the zombie’s name is Bryan Harsin.” The mass fan exodus in the third quarter against Arkansas made very clear what the fanbase thinks of Harsin and the product he trots out each game.
elmoreautauganews.com
Area Students Elected to Huntingdon College Homecoming Court
Montgomery, Ala.—The Huntingdon College student body elected 25 student representatives to the 2022 Homecoming Court, who will be presented during half-time of today’s Homecoming football game as the Hawks host Greensboro College. Four representatives from each class were elected by their class peers (ties resulted in five first-year women and six women and six men from the senior class being named to the court). The Homecoming Queen and Mr. Huntingdon, voted upon by the entire student body, will be announced at the close of the court presentation.
wtvy.com
Enterprise @ Lee-Montgomery | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Enterprise takes on Lee-Montgomery. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
WSFA
Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
southalabama.edu
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News to highlight Tuskegee University on Hometown Tour
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is headed to Tuskegee soon for our first Hometown Tour of the fall season. Our crews will be highlighting some of the happenings on the campus of Tuskegee University, including the newly renovated Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. We’ll be live on location Wednesday...
wdhn.com
Elba Chamber of Commerce Executive Director receives state recognition
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Elba’s Chamber of Commerce Director has received statewide recognition for her work in promoting. a “positive” business environment for the county seat of Coffee County. In Tuscaloosa recently, Sandy Bynum-Williams received the Alabama-accredited Chamber Executive. Distinction award. The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama...
